A young mom who wanted to go out shared footage of how she wasn't able to because of her baby

In the TikTok clip, she is seen dressed up and ready to go, but her baby wouldn't sleep

The video sparked comments from other moms who sympathised with the difficulty of balancing motherhood and social life

A young mom documented the struggle of balancing motherhood and having a social life. Image: @lesedi_carolyn

Being a young mom comes with its fair share of ups and downs.

Mom tries to put baby to sleep so she can go out

A young South African mom showed the struggles of wanting to go out with her friends and trying to put her little baby, which she had at 19, to sleep.

Lesedi Caroline Ngece (@lesedi_carolyn_) posted a TikTok video showing her looking all dressed up and her makeup done as she battled to put her baby girl to sleep so that she could go out and have a good time with her friends who were hooting outside her home.

"Yohh ended removing my makeup and taking off the weave," Lesedi shared in her caption.

Mzansi responds to young mom's struggle

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were both amused by the mom's struggle and sympathised with her pain.

While some responded with jokes about how she should have handled the situation, other young moms commented that it is difficult to balance motherhood and having personal time to do the things they enjoy.

Classique Arabian Scents responded:

"It’s like they can sense that you want to go out ."

@Fuzelihle. responded:

"Hlalaphansi Ugade ingane uzele wena awufani nabo! ngiyadlala mina ngingayishiya kwi Microwave mfana."

Daisy_ commented:

"My sister,once you become a mom khohlwa nga ma outing it’ll save you from the FOMO. Just plan daytime outings with other moms‍♀️,until she’s a bit older keh."

tshili commented:

"Lapho you all dressed up I would cry with her iyhoo."

@kutlwanomachaka replied:

"Guys don’t you have people who help?? (Asking genuinely)."

mbalilebo867 said:

"Bowusomshiya nobani vele?"

ukwanele❤️ responded:

"Give her Panado, she'll fall asleep ."

Nolwandle 603 commented:

"I'm 23 but still ngithi nqaba nami nkosi ."

palesasamkelisiwe commented:

"Ukube umshushuzele kahle aiy ngesandla esiy 1 ubezolala loyomuntu."

Teen mom juggles makeup routine and baby

In another story, Briefly News, raising a baby is not child's play, and this teen mom knows this well.

A South African teenager, @karinsmyaunt, posted a TikTok video showing how she gets ready on a typical Saturday morning while caring for her little baby.

In the now viral TikTok video, the young 17-year-old girl is seen struggling to do her makeup while caring for her little baby.

