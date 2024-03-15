A 17-year-old mom shared a relatable TikTok video showcasing her struggle to get ready on a Saturday morning

The footage shows her tryint to carry and care for her baby while doing her makeup

The video sparked positive comments with viewers praising her for handling motherhood and offering encouragement

A young mom shared a video of her hectic Saturday morning routine caring for her baby while trying to put on makeup. Image: @karinsmyaunt

Raising a baby is no child's play, and this teen mom knows this well.

Teen mom shows busy morning routine on TikTok

A South African teenager @karinsmyaunt posted a TikTok video showing how she gets ready on a typical Saturday morning while caring for her little baby.

In the now viral TikTok video, the young 17-year-old girl is seen struggling to do her makeup while caring for her little baby.

In the @karinsmyaunt, she is seen trying to juggle getting ready while carrying, soothing and feeding the baby before he eventually falls asleep on her back.

"POV: This is how you get ready on a Saturday as a 17-year-old teenage mother," the young woman captioned the post.

"Someone please go fetch his dad from the milk shops," the woman further joked.

SA shows teen mom love

Many netizens responded with positive comments, complimenting the teen's adorable baby and encouraging to keep going, as she was doing a good job.

Sakina.Ntshangase wrote:

"At least unengane enhle ."

Omphile Moloantoa responded:

"I feel like by the time I finish getting ready I'd be soooo sleepy too."

Thembelihle Lindelwa commented:

"Take care of that bundle of joy nana your doing just fine ❤️❤️."

zimkhithaaviwenaavazantsi! replied:

"He’s so adorable ❤️."

Molly_September replied:

"Lol this was me 7 years ago, today Tsontso ke abuti wa 7 years, grade 2. Le wago otlo gola chomii, you're doing great ❤️."

_ndinaninkoduso commented:

"He’s so chunky and cuteee❤️."

LungieKuzwayo replied:

"Ncoooo marn semuhle yena... Mlethe la sibaningi singoMamkhulu wakhe❤️."

Single mom thanks best friend for surprising her daughter

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a single mom took to social media to express her gratitude to her friend who showed up for her on her daughter's birthday.

A TikTok video shared by @mologadi94 shows her friend walking into a restaurant, where she had her children seated, armed with balloons and goodies to surprise the birthday girl.

In the clip, @mologadi94 is seen overcome with emotion as she cries upon seeing the surprise that her friend had arranged for her baby girl.

