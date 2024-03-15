A single mom on TikTok shared a video of her friend surprising her daughter with a birthday party at a restaurant

The mom became emotional because her friend went above and beyond, knowing the importance of a birthday celebration for her daughter

The video resonated with viewers who praised the friend's thoughtfulness and the rarity of such strong friendships

A single mom appreciated how her bestie made her daughter's birthday extra special. Image: @mologadi94

A single mom took to social media to express her gratitude to her friend who showed up for her on her daughter's birthday.

Friend's gesture makes single mom emotional

A TikTok video shared by @mologadi94 shows her friend walking into a restaurant, where she had her children seated, armed with balloons and goodies to surprise the birthday girl.

In the clip, @mologadi94 is seen overcome with emotion as she cries upon seeing the surprise that her friend had arranged for her baby girl.

"It’s very rare to find friends like this nowadays. But I'm forever grateful to you for always showing up when I have no one," @mologadi94 shared, admitting that she was emotional because she knew her daughter needed that birthday surprise.

SA touched by friend's thoughtful gesture

Scored of TikTok users flooded the post with sweet and heartwarming comments, commending @mologadi94's friend for being so caring and supportive.

maneli wrote:

"Nibatholaphi kanti abangani abaryt."

nellz responded:

"Naze nabahle❤️."

@MamaOB said:

"My friend supported me since day one of pregnancy until today..pls your friend safe❤❤."

goitsimangmmakati replied:

"Kante where do y’all get such friends? Can we get the manual please di Tutorial 101."

segos replied:

"Such a good friend."

Mahlatse Nkopodi commented:

"I got your back ntwana yam."

MommaSarabi Tshatsha said:

"So true…you are blessed - asingangeni phakathi kwenu isitha."

hazeygirl30 said:

"True friends are rare to find ☺️if you got one, stick to them ❤️."

