A TikTok creator got her hands on a chartered accountant's payslip, and many people were happy to share their thoughts

The video showed how much a professional with a number of years of experience earns while working as an accountant

The professional's net salary left netizens expecting more, and they were not shy to let others know

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One chartered accountant's salary failed to impress South Africans. A TikTok creator posts payslips anonymously submitted, and many go viral.

A TikTok video of a CA payslip was a viral hit, and many had opinions about the earnings. Image: @lifereset_za

Source: UGC

Online users had a lot to say after seeing the detailed deductions and earnings of an accountant. Many people were divided as some thought the salary was reasonable.

Chartered accountant salary falls short

@lifereset_za showed her father how much a chartered accountant earns. The creator shared a playslip with a professional who earns R47 000 after deductions. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa split over CA salary

Many people commented on the post saying they thought the person would have a higher salary. Payscale reports that the average CA in South Africa earns R41 000 per month. Other online users said that pay is on par with top earners in South Africa.

aCko said:

"Hayi!! I thought they banked around 120K+ a month?"

Row Tessa wrote:

"Nine years and net R47k."

tbone_alpha added:

"My aunt and uncle get around 150k each excluding benefits and bonus as CAs but the work is rough yoh."

tumie_melo commented:

"It's too little, I wanted to marry a CA."

Katlego remarked:

"People saying this salary is low. Stats SA saying 70% earn less than R5k. Wetsalang in this country?"

Ratz*** added:

"That's too low for a CA."

Professionals' salaries fascinate viewers

Many people are often curious to know about the earnings of people in other professions. A medical doctor's payslip went viral, and netizens could not believe the amount of deductions he got.

“Experience and qualification”: Mzansi reflects on R65k salary of Safety Officer

Briefly News previously reported that times are tough, and people are looking for ways to make sustainable money. A Mzansi Tiktokker showed the payslip of a Safety Officer who took home R65k, and people were interested.

The youth are paying close attention to which careers make you money and have a gap in the market in regard to employment.

TikTok user @lifereset_za gave the people what they asked for – the payslip of a Safety Officer. The woman reminded people that this R65k salary comes with experience and qualifications and that it is not an entry-level position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News