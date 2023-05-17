This post had people reevaluating how they viewed people in the sales game because they are balling

TikTok user @lifereset_za shared the payslip of a sales consultant who raked in R137k

Fellow sales peeps confirmed the income, while others wondered how they got into the sales game

While salespeople are not always looked at in the greatest light, it turns out that their salaries are definitely compensating for that. A trusty Mzansi Tiktokker shared the payslip of a sales consultant who raked in R137k.

Source: TikTok

Everyone loves a good salary exposure post. Seeing what different professions earn helps put a lot in perspective, and even helps others look for better offers.

Mzansi TikTok user exposes sales consultant’s impressive salary

TikTok user, @lifereset_za, shared the payslip of a sales consultant who raked in R137k, showing the perks and commissions. The R81k deductions were a wow, though!

Take a look at the payslip for yourself:

Briefly News did some research to see if this payslip was the norm or just of someone who landed a luck. According to PayScale, sales consultants can very well earn this kind of money. There are many factors that influence the salary a salesperson gets, but with the right industry, you can definitely be making top dollar.

GrabJobs says the average basic salary for a sales consultant in SA is around R27k, which isn’t too shabby.

Mzansi comments on the impressive sales consultant’s payslip

Some fellow sales peeps stepped forward to confirm that the sales game will have you balling. However, it is not for the faint-hearted. Some were shocked as they never knew this was possible.

Read some of the comments:

Dimpho.jr said:

“What is this person selling?”

said:

“Sales is always paying, but man is it mentally draining.”

Elisa said:

“I once worked at an insurance company, and I saw one of the financial advisor’s payslips with 6 figures. Sales is paying.”

Val said:

“I miss those days. There were times when I took home R190k.”

Andrew Max said:

“What are they selling, I work in sales, but we sell beds, and they are some sales persons that can easily make 50k depending on which store.”

sihlenkosi890 said:

“Is it too late for me to change careers?”

