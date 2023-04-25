A Mzansi TikTok user shared the payslip of a Safety Officer who earns R65k, and people were wowed

The TikTok user reminded people that this salary depends on many things, like experience, education and industry

Fellow Safety Officers confirmed the salary to be a true reflection, while some claimed it looked too good to be true

Times are tough, and people are looking for ways to make sustainable money. A Mzansi Tiktokker showed the payslip of a Safety Officer who took home R65k, and people were interested.

The youth are paying close attention to which careers make you money and have a gap in the market in regards to employment. The salary was also confirmed by stats on Jobs are scares, and nobody wants to spend years studying just to stay unemployed.

Mzansi TikTok user reveals payslip of Safety Officer

TikTok user @lifereset_za gave the people what they asked for – the payslip of a Safety Officer. The woman reminded people that this R65k salary comes with experience and qualifications, and that it is not an entry-level position.

Take a look:

Statistics show this salary is a true reflection of an experienced worker

PayScale confirmed that this level of salary is not for an entry-level position. The Safety Officer would have to have a number of years of experience as well as qualifications. However, it is a good indication of something to work towards, if becoming a Safety Officer is something that interests you.

Mzansi people comment on the livable salary of a Safety Officer

A few experienced Safety Officers stepped forward to confirm that this salary is very much a true reflection of their earnings. Some made it clear that a Safety Officer is an actual profession you can study, just in case some people thought it was easy.

Read some of the comments:

@Tubzini hard living said:

“Haibo some security officers think this is about them. Haibo Safety Officer, not security officer.”

@thabanisibiya651 said:

“Spot on! I’m a safety officer I’m nearly earning that much...”

@TheeMoneymagnet said:

“I’m a Safety Manager you’re not misleading Ma’am ✅"

@Nana_8757 said:

“This is definitely the mining industry. Salaries are hugely dependent on industry and experience.”

@Tembeka said:

“A colleague of mine just said this is a useless course.”

