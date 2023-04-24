A Nelson Mandela University graduate took the stage dressed in full traditional Zulu attire

A video of the young man honouring his roots at graduation has gone viral on TikTok

Mzansi loves how the youth are remembering where they came from and representing their cultures in special moments like this

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young man who recently graduated from Nelson Mandela University has gone viral on TikTok. Dressed in full traditional Zulu attire, he gave Mzansi a show.

Nelson Mandela University got a show form this young man on graduation day. Image: TikTok / @bhengu_mlondi

Source: TikTok

NMU Zulu graduate has people screaming as he honours his roots

TikTok user @bhengu_mlondi shared a video of a friend taking the graduation stage dressed in full traditional Zulu attire. Respectfully, the young man asked if he could perform a quick dance, and it gave people the chills.

The video shows the man proudly honouring his roots while accepting his degree, something we are blessed to see in Mzansi. Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi claps for the Zulu graduate and our beloved South Africa

This is the type of content that will have you feeling patriotic. The youth is accomplishing things those before them could not, but they are not forgetting what those before them did to allow them these opportunities.

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

@mfuthy said:

“loving this generation Guys aiiiibo... congratulations ”

@TheSelfCareQueen said:

“Love how we are moving from doing things the Western way and celebrating ourselves as our authentic self with our culture, love this.”

@afrvckn_pearl_ said:

“There is something in the air about the 2023 graduation season.”

@Charmaine Zoe Kate said:

“I'm loving this bethunana”

@Ayamma said:

“I love how Zulu people are representing ♥️♥️♥️everywhere”

Emotional TikTok video shows proud father collecting late daughter’s degree on graduation: Mzansi weeps

In related news, Briefly News reported that no parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child. One father walked the graduation stage at Nelson Mandela University to accept the degree of his late daughter.

It is an immensely proud moment for any parent to watch their child graduate. However, losing your child just before you get to experience that must be an unexplainable pain.

TikTok user @kgabodelly shared a video showing a man walking the graduation stage, collecting the degree of his late daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News