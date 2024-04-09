A couple went viral on social media after a video of them buying two Rolls Royce surfaced online

The clip gained a huge attraction on Twitter, generating over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the clip with mixed feelings, while others showered them with compliments

This couple set the internet ablaze after they were seen celebrating the purchase of their luxury cars.

A couple went viral on social media after they bought two Rolls Royce, and Mzansi had mixed reactions. Image: Musa_Khawula

Couples buy 2 Rolls Royce

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula dropped a video on Twitter, now known as X, of a couple purchasing two Rolls Royce. According to Musa Khawula, the pair bought their luxury cars at Pharoah Auto in Sandton. In the footage shared by Musa Khawula, the adorable duo purchased a white and yellow vehicle and celebrated the moment together with the company's staff members.

The video received over 1.4 million views within one day of its publication. The clip also caught the attention of many online users as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts while others gushed over the couple.

SA responds with mixed feelings

The video of the couple went on to become a debatable topic on social media, with many calling on the South African Revenue Service to look into the couple while others simply wished them well.

Bothwell Chinyakata said:

"Not everyone is struggling, People are rich out there."

Bo Mma added:

"This is actually nice, sbwl. Someone tag SAPS."

Mr MacMillan suggested:

"People should stay away from the cameras."

Tebogo Koma wrote:

"Can someone tag SARS and SIU there, this new money is too loud, they can't chew with their mouths closed?"

FitMandisa wished the couple well, saying:

"Congrats to them."

Husband's early Valentine's Day Mercedes-Benz surprise for wife

Briefly News previously reported that one lucky Mzansi woman has already received her Valentine's Day gift well in advance - and shu, it's a jaw-dropper.

A TikTok video shared by @daqueenzn shows a man covering his wife's eyes before revealing the surprise he had in store for her. The woman's eyes are soon uncovered as she opens them up to see a stunning black Mercedes-Benz drive towards her - her very own German machine, presented to her during the month of love.

