A young man left many online users in awe with his grand gesture in a viral TikTok video making rounds on the internet

The clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on social media

The online community reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the pair

A young man proved to his ex-partner that love knows no limit. The gentleman surprised his ex-girlfriend with a grand gesture, which left her in awe.

A young man surprised his ex-girlfriend with a grand gesture. Image: @mrescorbar

Source: TikTok

A young man gifts his ex a watch

The footage shared by @mrescorbar shows the young lady sitting on a couch smiling. The woman was wearing a yellow top with blue jeans, and her gift was in a white plastic bag. As the video continued, the young lady showed off what her ex-partner bought her. She then unveiled her gift, which was a watch. She was surprised by the man's gesture.

The gentleman revealed in his caption that they broke up, but he still loved to spoil her because she was always there for him during his most challenging moments.

The clip gained massive online attraction, generating over 21K views and thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

People are in awe

The video touched many people online, leaving many in their feelings. Others gushed over the pair, saying:

Charmain Mokwena said:

"Nah man that's your wife."

Sjama ka Sjadu added:

"Never forget the woman who was there for you while you were broke even if things didn't turn out good, but go back & thank her... Very rare breed."

Jesus lives wrote:

"God bless you...many forget."

DIE4PRBLMS shared:

"Me I could never."

Moleboheng_M commented:

"Mad respect for you."

Young man surprises sister with iPhone 14 in TikTok video, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a young man went above and beyond to put a smile on his sister's face in a trending video that made rounds on the internet.

In the TikTok clip shared by @stevekhuthadzo, the young man can be seen walking towards his sister, who was sitting in an office while working on her laptop. The man approaches the young lady and hands her a packet, which, to her surprise, contains an iPhone 14.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News