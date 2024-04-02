One young lady took to social media to showcase how her strict father ensured that she did not sneak out for the Easter weekend

The woman's TikTok video gained massive attraction online, along with thousands of likes and many comments

The stunner's clip amused netizens as they rushed to her comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off

One young woman had plans for the Easter long weekend until her strict father shuttered those plans.

This young lady took to TikTok to showcase how her father locked her in their home. Image: @kristenicey

Source: TikTok

Dad makes sure his daughter does not sneak out

This father does not play when it comes to his child. The old man went above and beyond to ensure that his daughter was well-kept in the comfort of their home for the Easter weekend. The father made sure to place three burglar gates and a wooden door, as seen in the footage shared by @kristenicey, who was utterly disappointed when she saw her weekend of fun being ruined by her dad in her very own eyes.

The video of the woman entertained many people online, while others were shocked by the number of gates at her home. The clip received over 614K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the clip below:

Online users react to the woman's video

The stunner's clip left many people in laughter as they flocked to her comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

CJ said:

"Imagine having a bad day at work and then having to open all those gates just to enter I’d move out."

Loco wrote:

"Bro added 2-step verification."

Querezma cracked a joke, saying:

"Your home is more secure than polsmoor prison in Cape Town."

Starlicious Enterprises added:

"The double burglar bars mean business."

Trash magic commented:

"4 step verification."

Aunty locks the youngster out of the house upon returning late from the groove

Briefly News previously reported that one aunty caused a massive stir on social media after she locked her nephew out of the house.

@weluvyustarboii took to TikTok to showcase how his aunty locked him out of the house. The aunty is seen in the video walking through the kitchen and yelling at the young man.

Source: Briefly News