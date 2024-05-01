Kaizer Chiefs face an injury crisis ahead of a crunch match against table-topping Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday, 2 May 2024

At least six players are unavailable for the side, which won only two matches in 2024 as they come up against a side unbeaten in 23

Amakhosi fans have shown little sympathy to coach Cavin Johnson as they believe the injury crisis has only affected the bench

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has at least six players injured ahead of the match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Amakhosi are heading into their PSL match against table-topper Mamelodi Sundowns as a wounded team with at least six players on the injured list.

Keagan Dolly, Tebogo Potsane and George Matlou are among the wounded for Chiefs ahead of the match against record-breaking Sundowns on Thursday, 2 May 2024.

Cavin Johnson calls Sundowns clash a 'cup final'

Chiefs will face Sundowns on Thursday, 2 May, as confirmed by the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to FARPost, Johnson said his team will have to be at their best to build on their 2-1 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 27 April.

Johnson said:

“In doing this, we prepared our team to go out. It’s our home game, and we want to end the season strongly. And whatever games we have to play, they’re all cup finals. That was our message – to go there and play another cup final, finishing the season.”

Fans show no mercy to Johnson

Amakhosi fans took to social media to voice their frustrations about Chiefs, while they say the injury crisis has only affected the bench.

Odireleng Matladi says Johnson should not complain:

"So, must the game be postponed so those guys are back?"

Pitso Makgetla backs Sundowns:

"Tomorrow, a team will be the first to do a Guard of Honour for the best big team in Africa."

Hlamolo Toknny Mathebula showed no sympathy:

"Who cares?"

Gabadi Gabadi says the crisis will not affect the team:

"It's not like there's something better they will do."

Mncedisi Hlabudle Sibisi says Johnson is making excuses:

"All the players he counted are not regular starters. He wants to have excuses."

Rui Vitoria tops Kaizer Chiefs' list

As previously reported by Briefly News, Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria is the new front-runner to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson.

Vitoria has edged ahead of Raul Caneda, Miguel Gamondia and Pitso Mosimane as Chiefs continue their search for a new coach next season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News