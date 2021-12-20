Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune gave the tersest of responses after a fan of his questioned why he was being left out of the starting XI

Khune has increasingly rode the bench and the seats in the stands as the arrival of younger goalkeepers has forced him to the sidelines

Responses on social media were mixed, with a many of the belief that Khune's time was indeed up

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeping legend Itumeleng Khune gave a telling response to a Twitter user who question his lack of game time at the club.

Khune responded with a terse "Eish, Fam" after @asemanglemang showed him love despite his continued absence between the sticks for the Naturena-based side.

The tweet read:

"@KaizerChiefs what did @IIKHUNE_32_16 do for not getting game time whatever he or he did we apologize on his behalf but never forget what he has done to the team we still love and value him"

Once renowned as "Mzansi's Number One" and "Mzansi's Finest", Khune commanded the starting number 16 jerseys at the Amakhosi as well as Bafana Bafana. However, injuries and indifferent form have seen him falling out of favour, dropping out of the national setup entirely.

The arrival of goalkeepers like Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen has led to Khune's sidelining at Chiefs, where his contract will expire at the end of next season.

Khune's advancing age has been the source of debate, with many of the belief that this was why he was out in the cold. Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronnie Kanalelo did not pull punches in an interview recently.

Speaking to Kickoff.com, Kanalelo said that fans had to accept that the long goodbye had begun for Khune at Chiefs.

Kanalelo added:

"We need to be realistic instead of being stuck with the past. Chiefs have three other keepers and two of them are younger in Bvuma and Peterson who are all capable. I think the club has realised that they cannot be stuck in the past and with Bvuma, who is in the national team. He is the future."

Opinions were divided on social media.

@Notlo said:

"He's being disrespected. Bo Parker costing us games but get minutes."

@thabang_ said:

"All the keepers were given a chance at the beginning of the season. In fact I think Khune is the only one who was given 2 games if I’m not mistaken. I’m not a big fan of Akpeyi but the man brought some form of stability when his chance came."

@charlie_vusi said:

"Itumeleng Khune bottled all the chances he got. Baxter trusted him as his no.1 when the season started and he was great but eventually he started losing his spark again and Kaizer Chiefs had 2 keepers who were waiting to get their chances to prove themselves."

