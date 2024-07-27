The KZN government has received an R3 million request for a one-way trip for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and traditional leaders

The King was scheduled to attend the Umthetho Cultural Festival at the Hora Heritage Centre in the Mzimba district in August

When asked about the trip, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers said it was the first time they heard about it.

R3 million was requested for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's trip to a cultural festival in Malawi. Images: Stock Image and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

The Zulu royal house has requested R3 million for a one-way trip for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and traditional leaders to attend a cultural festival in Malawi.

KZN Finance MEC unaware of Malawi trip

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli confirmed the trip’s cost, but he explained that he was still in talks with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

King MisuZulu was scheduled to attend the Umthetho Cultural Festival at the Hora Heritage Centre in the Mzimba district on 3 August 2024. He would be accompanied by amakhosi, izinduna, royal family members and senior government officials.

According to News24, the Zulu head of regiments, Muzi Mnyandu, said the trip was approved; however, when asked about it, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, who committed to tightening the belt, said it was the first time they heard about it.

Mzansi weighed in

News of the R3 million request sparked an online debate among some social media users.

@HectorMphephu asked:

“They are all drunk 3 million to do what? Is he not already getting money from the government?”

@Centiaeres wondered:

“Why can’t the king use his own money? I mean, surely the guy is a millionaire. Why does he need 3 million just to go to Malawi for a festival rather than some important occasion? Can someone enlighten me why so much money just for a festival?”

@mninawe_qa95988 pondered:

“Why can't he pay for his trips 🤔🤔asking for so much money just for travelling to Malawi is insane.”

@Thabiso94948582 questioned:

“Doesn’t Ngonyama trust fund make money?”

@StHonorable said:

“It's not the King who's asking for this money but his general. They must use the provided transport. The government cannot continue to spend unnecessary especially for events that has nothing to do with South Africans.”

