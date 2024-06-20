KZN’s newly appointed Finance MEC Francois Rodgers said he anticipated being the least-liked executive

Rodgers said the province wasn’t in a sound fiscal position; therefore, all budgets needed to be utilised for what they were allocated for

The DA member also emphasised that he would be reviewing the province’s budgets to ensure KZN didn’t fall into debt

KwaZulu-Natal’s Finance MEC Francois Rodgers said he anticipated being the least-liked executive in the province.

KZN’s Finance MEC to monitor spending

Rodgers was part of newly elected Premier Thami Ntuli’s executive council, which comprised four MECs from the IFP, three from the ANC, two from the DA, and one from the NFP. Speaking to ENCA, Rodgers said South Africa and KZN were not in a sound fiscal position, and it was vital to ensure that any money allocated to deal with crime or service delivery was used for its intended purpose and positively impacted the province's citizens. The DA member emphasised that he would review the budget to ensure KZN didn’t fall into debt:

“I’m going to be a bit like your bank manager; when everything is fine, you have a great relationship, but as soon as the banker manager says you can’t have any more money, then it all turns sour… I assume that’s going to be my relationship in the province.”

KZN ready for new Finance Minister

Several Mzansi residents were adamant that the newly appointed KZN Finance MEC would tighten the province’s purse strings.

@DJMaverickZA said:

“I trust the MEC to give the Department of Education in KZN a good budget. Unemployed teachers need jobs. The high volume of unemployed teachers is astonishing in this province. Been neglected for too long ”

@ntsime_manyane added:

“Congratulations, Treasury, wasteful and unfruitful expenditures will be the things of the past.”

@MrNaturesdrip commented:

“ANC is fine without EFF and MKs demands, KZN is now set Finance MEC has closed the taps no more slay queens; we are waiting for it to spread across the country.”

@climatelesufi stated:

“Elected by the market, not the people.”

