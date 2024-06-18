Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli Sworn In As KZN Premier
- The Inkatha Freedom Party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Thami Ntlui, is the province's premier
- He was sworn in two days after Youth Day and has appointed his cabinet, which includes members of the ANC, DA and IFP
- South Africans commented on the government of provincial unity, and some believed it could not work
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans did not have faith in the new KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli's provincial government.
Thami Ntuli sworn in and appoints cabinet
According to the KZN Provincial Government's X account @kzngov, Ntuli was sworn in on 18 June and announced his cabinet. His cabinet comprises a mixture of African National Congress, Inkatha Freedom Party, and Democratic Alliance members. These include DA members Francois Rodgers, the province's Treasury head, and Martin Meyer, the MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure.
The IFP's Thulasizwe Buthelezi, also the Zulu King's prime minister, will be the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Siboniso Duma, the ANC's provincial chairperson, will be the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements. Nomagugu Simelane will stay on as the MEC for Health and Siphosihle Hlomuka will be the MEC ofr Education. The IFP's Mntomkuhle Khawula will be the MEC for Sports, Arts, and Culture.
View the tweet here:
South Africans discuss the new premier
Netizens commenting on the inauguration shared different opinions on Ntuli's inauguration.
TS Maloka said:
"You guys will face protests in every corner of KZN because most people did not vote for your GNU."
Minnie Puti said:
"Who is gonna lead when people of KZN don't recognise him?"
Magesh said:
"He is not even confident himself. Imagine leading people who didn't vote for you."
Mfanuyedwa Shongwe said:
"I'm happy for Reverend Zondi. The honourable Baby nearly destroyed that Tima. Thank you, people. Please serve the people."
Tino said:
"There is no honour among thieves."
NFP secretary-general resigns following coalition agreement with DA, ANC and IFP
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Freedom Party's secretary-general resigned from the party.
His resignation came after the party joined a coalition with the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party.
Canaan Mdletshe said he was not a sellout and was unprepared to betray South Africans for positions.
