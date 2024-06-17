The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed three more parties into a Government of National Unity (GNU), forming a coalition with the DA

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and Patriotic Alliance (PA) are now part of the GNU, collectively holding 68% of National Assembly seats

South Africans are still sceptical about the coalition's durability and the roles of different parties within the GNU

The ANC, DA, IFP, GOOD, and the PA collectively represent 273 seats in the National Assembly, making it 68% of the seats in the National Assembly.

The African National Congress (ANC) has officially welcomed five political parties into a Government of National Unity (GNU), emphasizing their collective vision for the country.

The ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and Patriotic Alliance (PA) have come together, representing a significant 273 seats in the National Assembly, which constitutes 68% of the legislative body.

ANC makes a stronger alliance

Despite securing only 40.1% of the national vote in the May general election, the ANC has strengthened its position through strategic alliances.

According to eNCA, the majority party has reiterated that this coalition aims to uphold and advance the ANC’s vision for South Africa, ensuring that the opposition will not undermine their objectives.

See the post on X below:

Ongoing discussions and open doors

In a statement, the ANC highlighted that the door remains open for further discussions with other parties.

"We have not closed the door on the GNU. Discussions with other parties are ongoing."

The call is extended to parties that have yet to join the GNU to reconsider their stance and collaborate for the nation's greater good.

"Talks with other parties are continuing to foster inclusivity. The ANC once again invites political parties that have chosen to define themselves outside of these efforts to reconsider and join the GNU."

Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed the media, emphasizing that despite political differences, the country's democracy is progressing.

"We have achieved significant milestones by electing a Parliament after the elections. Despite our differences and internal opposition, we have demonstrated to the world that South Africa is not a failed democracy.

"It is evolving and reaching the level of an advanced democracy. On the African continent and globally, Nelson Mandela was smiling on us yesterday, seeing that the vision he set in 1994 to move South Africa forward is still alive today."

Uncertain longevity of the GNU

Netizens remain cautious about the durability of this newly formed GNU. Many expressed scepticism and curiosity about the GNU's future.

@gugu_mtho questioned the roles of the various parties, remarking:

"After they’ve signed the GNU with the DA? What will the role of other parties be? For as long as all parties are not part of the GNU, it’s a DA/ANC Coalition."

@GodisanAfrican expressed confusion about the coalition’s formation, asking:

"I'm so confused. Kanti who was the original GNU hang, and who has now been added??"

Meanwhile, @Edskillz_Don humorously noted the potential impact on progressive parties, stating:

"Lol they are now eating into the progressive party votes, imagine if EFF joins the MK will be left in the cold."

