The African National Congres, the Democratic Alliance and parties aligned with them are going to continue negotiations

The first National Assembly Sitting elected Cyril Ramaphosa as the president and elected the speaker and deputy speaker

The coalition formed between the ANC, DA, Inkatha Freedom äparty and the National Freedom Party will continue discussing the details of the government of national unity

JOHANNESBURG— The Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress, the Inkatha Freedom Party, and other parties are expected to continue forming a national unity government.

ANC-DA-IFP-NFP coalition to continue GNU talks

According to eNCA, the alliance between the ANC, DA, IFP, and NFP also includes other smaller parties in its drive to forge a national unity government. Talks about the GNU are expected to continue with the negotiations for the government of national unity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected in the National Assembly's first sitting, is expected to choose his cabinet, including a deputy president and ministers. Mkhonto WeSizwe's president, Jacob Zuma, slammed the Government of National Unity in the press briefing he held in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 16 June.

South Africans not happy with GNU

Netizens on Facebook were disappointed with the government of national unity.

Solly Palare said:

"It is not a GNU. It's a coalition of Stellenbosch's puppets."

Aubrey Vukeya said:

"Rupert's money was well invested in Ramaphosa. Now they got their power to govern back."

Malema Joe said:

"This will end in spectacular disaster."

Cindy Nkosi asked:

"What is the purpose of voting if the voters' rights are violated like this?"

Qalani Mzizi said:

"The GNU is all about Ramaphosa being President and some ANC ministers, not about the people on the ground."

EFF's Julius Malema rejects the Government of National Unity

Malema spoke after the ANC announced that the GNU was in coalition with the DA, IFP, and NFP.

