President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the critical role the Kremlin plays as South Africa's important ally

He pointed out that Russia helped the country during its struggle against the apartheid regime

South Africans agreed with Ramaphodsa, and many considered Russia one of the country's significant allies

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Cyril Ramaphosa gave Russia praise as an ally. Image: Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KAZAN, RUSSIA—President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country must boost trade and ensure peace and security with Russia, its long-time ally since the liberation struggle.

Russia a valued ally: Ramaphosa

SABC News reported that Ramaphosa spoke during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. Ramaphosa lauded Russia as a valued ally and stressed how Russia supported the country's fight for liberation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Putin also stressed that the countries' economic and trade ties are seen in a positive light and said SA and Russia must work together to diversify investment and mutual trade in areas including agriculture, industry, science innovation, and energy.

Netizens agree with Ramaphosa

South Africans on Facebook backed Ramaphosa's sentiments.

Mubaadekanyi Liabara said:

"The little freedom we partially enjoy wouldn't have been achieved if it wasn't for the Kremlin."

Israel Zwide KaLanga Mkhatshwa said:

"Sometimes in life, you need friends who are bullies for protection because you can't survive with only Good samaritan friends."

Lethu Shukuma said:

"Pain went straight to Cape Town, UK and USA."

Simba Chichinye exclaimed:

"True! Russia even hated colonialism."

Some didn't agree with him

Thomas Stroud said:

"The current regime in Russia had nothing to do with the struggle against apartheid."

Lindani Zulu said:

"Instead of getting cheap oil from Russia, he goes and talks about Apartheid. I swear the ANC is not interested in economic freedom."

BRICS welcome new nations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that BRICS welcomed new member nations into its bloc.

Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have joined BRICS as new members.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News