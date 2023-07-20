The Democratic Alliance is not given up on its bid to force the SA government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin

This is despite the fact Putin will not be attending the 15th Bris Summit and, therefore, will not be in South Africa

DA Leader John Steenhuisen said that its court case against the government was critical because it set a precedent

The Democratic Alliance is not a party to let things go, and that will not start with Vladimir Putin's plans to sit out the 15th Brics Summit.

John Steenhuisen said approaching the court to compel the government to arrest Vladimir Putin is a matter of precedence. Image: Michele Spatari & Alexander Kazakov

Source: Getty Images

DA unswayed by Vladimir Putin's decision to sit Brics summit out

The opposition party is sticking to its plans to have the court compel the South African government to execute the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against the Russian president.

This comes after The Presidency announced that Putin agreed not to attend the summit and will send his foreign affairs minister in his stead.

The ICC warrant was issued to Putin for war crimes committed in Russia's war with Ukraine. Putin is accused of kidnapping Ukraining children and relocating them onto Russian soil.

John Steenhuisen claims DA's legal bid is a matter of precedent

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the mutual decision between the presidency and Moscow would not dampen his resolve. Steenhuisen claimed that the court case was a matter of precedence.

The DA leader said his party is sticking by its stance that government should not compromise its duty to uphold the law for the sake of the African National Congresses financial interests, EWN reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reveals reasons why South Africa won’t risk arresting Russia’s Vladimir Putin

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's confidential affidavit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) about Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant was made public.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to compel the president to make his answering affidavit public, EWN reports.

In the answering affidavit to the ICC, Ramaphosa stated that Russia made it clear that arresting its sitting president (Putin) would be a declaration of war, reports SABC News.

