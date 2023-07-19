President Cyril Ramaphosa is a bit apprehensive about arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin

This was revealed in his answering affidavit to the International Criminal Court (ICC)

South Africans are a bit torn about Ramaphosa's answers, with some saying the president should not risk lives by arresting Putin

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa's confidential affidavit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) about Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant has been made public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he does not want to declare war with Russia by arresting Vladimir Putin. Images: Rajesh Jantilal & Sergei Guneyev

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to compel the president to make his answering affidavit public, EWN reports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tells ICC that arresting Putin could put South Africans in danger

In the answering affidavit to the ICC, Ramaphosa stated that Russia made it clear that arresting its sitting president (Putin) would be a declaration of war, reports SABC News.

In the confidential document, Ramaphosa stated that South Africa has issues enforcing the ICC arrest warrant should Putin decide to attend the Brics Summit next month.

Ramaphosa added that enforcing the arrest would go against the country's constitution.

The president wrote that he has constitutional obligations to protect the national sovereignty, peace and security of South Africa and cannot risk the lives of South Africans by engaging in war with Russia.

The presidency explained that the president had no problem making the affidavit public, but the ICC requested that the document be kept confidential.

South Africans react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's answering affidavit

@DlamsMhlaba said:

"He must arrest him, all people are equal before the law."

@grodge said:

"How pathetic, this is a self-inflicted crisis caused by the government themselves, and easy enough to resolve, cancel the invitation or even the whole event. Have it take place elsewhere."

@luthuli_madoda said:

"This makes sense!"

@Mpurwane1 said:

"This is a realistic presidential declaration on behalf of all the republicans. Indeed we are, in whatsoever form of interpretation, very tired of the Western dictatorship, which has ripped off almost all of our riches through the long-reigned whte power, imperialism and colonialism."

@lenyasalaafrica said:

"With the kind of Defence force we have, should the President take that risk? The US will not assist us anyhow should that happen. NATO can’t even admit Ukraine because they are afraid that would automatically mean a war with Russia. We need to be practical here."

@smangal98352485 said:

"Even South Africans fear Russia, and we don't want to be involved in such please."

