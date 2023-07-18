President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated his weekly newsletter to struggle stalwart Nelson Mandela

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to keep Madiba's legacy alive by promoting peace across Africa

International Nelson Mandela Day is celebrated worldwide annually on 18 July

PRETORIA - As the entire country celebrates former president and struggle hero, Nelson Mandela, President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated his weekly newsletter to the anti-apartheid stalwart.

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to keep Nelson Mandela's legacy going by promoting peace on the African continent. Image: Michele Spatari & Per-Anders Pettersson

Paying tribute to Mandela's efforts as a peacemaker worldwide, Ramaphosa called on South Africans to embody Madiba's legacy and promote peace on the continent.

South Africa Celebrates International Nelson Mandela Day

This comes as the world celebrates International Nelson Mandela Day on Tuesday, 18 July.

In the newsletter, Ramaphosa wrote that peace and fellowship of humankind were the ideals that Mandela staked his life on, adding that the ideal was as relevant today as they were when Madiba was a statesman.

Ramaphosa said:

"As South Africa, we hold fast to the ideal that a better world can be achieved through engendering peace. This derives from negotiation and compromise over violence, the use of force and resorting to war."

Cyril Ramaphosa detail the peace missions and negotiations SA has supported

Ramaphosa's emphasis on keeping the peace comes as South Africa facilitates dialogue, conflict resolution and offers technical assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo, News24 reported.

The nation was also engaged in discussions with the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan to discuss how SA help organise a dialogue to broker permanent peace.

The president added that SA was also instrumental in peace negotiations in Northern Ireland, Palestine, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Eswatini, Lesotho and Ethiopia.

South Africans criticise Cyril Ramaphosa for his weekly newsletter

Below are some comments:

@ConcernedOwen said:

"It is because we remember Nelson Mandela that we recall his words. That if the ANC regime does to us what the apartheid regime did, then we must do to it what we did to apartheid."

@Gobby19198336 added:

"I think Mandela would rather you strive for less corruption!"

@LebelloPrince55 claimed:

"There is no peace in this country cause we don't have a competent government."

@StopBlackOuts commented:

"Yet today’s ANC is nothing like what he fought the fight for. Sadly he will be turning in his grave coz u are not following anything of his legacy."

@ramage_jim demanded:

"@MYANC @PresidencyZA a better way would be to strive for simple (cost-) effective SERVICE DELIVERY."

@KeanuKeiller

"Lol, give us peace and let a different ruling party in."

