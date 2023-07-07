President Cyril Ramaphosa said that SA will continue to stand with the DRC as the country battles ongoing civil conflict

Eastern DRC has contended with conflict spearheaded by multiple foreign and local militia groups

Ramaphosa said SA and the DRC would enter into a bilateral agreement on security and defence to address the conflict

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

KINSHASA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed SA's commitment to peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to helping resolve the ongoing civil conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Image: @PresidencyZA/Twitter & ALEXIS HUGUET/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The president, who co-chaired the 12th session of the SA-DRC bi-national commission alongside President Felix Tshisekedi, said SA would stand with the DRC.

Eastern regions of DRC struggle under ongoing civil conflict

Eastern parts of the Central African country have been marred in conflict and violence, as 252 local and 14 foreign armed militia groups fight for control in the region, The Conversation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Congolese government has long tried to quell the conflict in the eastern region, to no avail.

Ramaphosa has long decried the conflict in easter DRC and, during his visit, revealed that the issue was receiving undivided attention.

Cyril Ramaphosa announces bilateral security and defence agreement between DRC and SA

Ramaphosa said that SA would strengthen its relationship with the DRC by having a bilateral agreement on security and defence that will be finalised, SABC News reported.

Ramaphosa reassured:

“Is a conflict that’s being processed and addressed by our regional organisations as well as by the African Union and SADC are involved."

Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ANC stalwart and anti-apartheid activist Essop Pahad, who has died at 84

Briefly News earlier reported tributes poured in for anti-apartheid activist and African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Essop Pahad, who has died at 84.

Among those mourning the passing of the former minister in the presidency is President Cyril Ramaphosa, who paid tribute to Essop, thanking him for his dedication to the struggle movement on Thursday, 6 July.

In a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa said:

“He served our nation with pride, principle, pragmatism, and a charm that lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News