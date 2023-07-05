Zandie Khumalo penned an open letter to the President asking him and the chief justice to make Senzo Meyiwa's murder case a priority

The singer has stated that the case has been dragging on for eight years now, and still, there is no justice for the slain goalie

In the letter, Zandie asked the president to gather a competent legal team so the trial could be fast-tracked

Zandie Khumalo asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a legal team that will work on the case until judgement is given. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Singer Zandie Khumalo has penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking justice for Senzo Meyiwa.

Khumalo pleaded with the president to take some action regarding the murder trial.

Zandie pressures Ramaphosa to speed up the process of getting justice for Senzo Meyiwa

Twitter user @Sli_Masikane shared the letter written by the Ikhwela singer to Cyril Ramaphosa and the chief justice.

Zandie wants the government to appoint a legal team to work on the case from Monday to Friday. This team would solely focus on the murder trial and no other case.

“It is in the best interest of the country at large that the case is prioritised and fast-tracked. It has been eight years Mr President and no one can say they don’t have enough evidence, all critical and required evidence has been collected and been analysed, so let the court run its course uninterrupted, and it is about time.”

A new judge has been appointed in the murder case following Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's suspension

According to The South African, President Ramaphosa suspended Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and appointed Ratha Mokgoatlheng as the presiding judge.

This was because Maumela had failed to come to a judgement in time.

Zandie said these delays had caused the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's fans heartbreak.

"Mr President, I think I speak for almost everyone when I say the postponements, delays and breaks have been more than enough, and it is time we completely do away with them."

SA reacts to Zandie's open letter to the presidency

Although many people echo Zandie's sentiments, some are unsure about her writing the letter.

@hlubizer said:

"Let's hope she'll stop acting and start telling us exactly what happened. Meyiwa family has been through hell already."

@MrThizozo said:

"Now I agree with her!! Kunini"

@SIMZA_ZA said:

"She wants it to be fast fast so that she won't forget what she said last time, when she appeared in court."

@lenyasalaafrica said:

"She should write to the Chief Justice, not the President. I guess she never heard about what’s called a “Separate of powers” as enshrined in the constitution."

@MathopeGosebo said:

"All things considered, that will result in a fair trial to all parties."

@zandity_ said:

"This is them staying relevant with Senzo's name. I'm sorry nothing they do will ever be right in my eyes. Senzo must deal with them until they come forward and tell us how Senzo died and why they had to tamper with the crime scene."

@JCKAUNDA said:

"Why is noise now, where has she been all along? To fast track Zandi must tell the Judge who pulled the trigger since she and God know the whole truth."

@teemuvengwa1 said:

"She is just a witness, she is too forward, wasn't she supposed to write to the Chief Justice?"

@AmuFloyd said:

"She should have written to the Chief Justice. The President cannot decide such matters due to the separation of powers."

@hothaata said:

"Should have asked for this eight years ago Umkhokha is slowly doing its thing watch!!"

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial could possibly start from scratch

Briefly News previously reported that Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial could start from scratch after the new changes.

This comes after President Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng after Judge Maumela was suspended.

