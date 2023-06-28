President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued suspension letters to two South African judges

Senzo Meyiwa trial presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is among the two judges suspended

The suspensions stem from several reserved judgements that the judges took too long to deliver

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued suspension letters to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and one other judge. Image: Yan Dobronosov/ Getty Images & @MabalaMaxwell/Twitter

Source: UGC

The suspension letter was issued on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) given to the president in April.

Another judge, Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, was also given a temporary boot.

Senzo Meyiwa trial judge and one other suspended over severely delayed judgements

The pair were suspended for failing to deliver numerous reserved judgements in a reasonable time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In 2020, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo lodged a complaint against the two judges after they reserved several judgements for between six and 26 months, SABC News reported.

According to the Norms and Standards of Judicial Officers, the longest a judgement can be reserved for is three months.

The suspension will stay in place until a tribunal has completed its investigations into the delays. During the suspension period, the judges would be required to finalise all the matters before them, IOL reported.

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed after Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela falls ill

Earlier in June, the Senzo Meyiwa trial was postponed to 17 July due to Maumela falling ill with no indication of when his condition would improve.

Maumela's sudden illness created speculation on whether the already lengthy trial would suffer further delays and if a new judge would have to take over that case.

Muamela's suspension now places another spanner in the works of the highly publicised case.

Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa: Zimbabwean prophet reportedly reveals the “truth” about soccer star’s death

Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been hard to solve, and people who want justice for him are becoming frustrated.

According to intaRez, Meyiwa's fans have resorted to other ways of finding his killers. The news publication said a fan named Asanda Nomeni took to Facebook to seek answers from Zimbabwean prophet Mellontik Orasi.

Asanda asked the self-proclaimed man of God about who he believes murdered Senzo on that fateful night in 2014. Without hesitating, the prophet who also predicted Shona Ferguson's death dropped Kelly's name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News