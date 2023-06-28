The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled against Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi in the ZEP case

The court declared that Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the ZEP was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

The court ordered the Department of Home Affairs to keep the ZEP for another 12 months

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department have lost the battle over the fiercely contested Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has declared that Aaron Motsoaledi's termination of the ZEP was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid. Image: Mlungisi Louw & naruecha jenthaisong

Source: Getty Images

Pretoria High Court rules against Aaron Motsoaledi in ZEP termination case

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has sided with the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and declared that Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the ZEP was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

This effectively means that Motsoaledi's decision was set aside, and the minister has been ordered to reconsider the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The court also ordered that the ZEP remain valid for another 12 months, according to SABC News.

The foundation also successfully interdicted the Department of Home Affairs from arresting, deporting and detaining Zimbabwean nationals who do not possess a valid ZEP.

High court ruling nullifies Aaron Motsoaledi's extension of the ZEP

The high court decision effectively nullifies Motsoaledi's extension of the ZEP termination deadline to 31 December. The initial deadline was 30 June, The Citizen reported.

The home affairs minister said that the extension was granted to give Zep holders the opportunity to apply for relevant visas.

South Africans divided over Pretoria High Court's ruling on the ZEP

Below are some comments:

@ezasebongx said:

"These foundations and courts are governing this country."

@jamesusername8 celebrated:

"Good news. They're here to stay I love people from other countries."

@Muneiwadiesel claimed:

"This works to the advantage of unemployed citizens to go n register to vote and vote out the ANC, or else they are going to die in poverty in their own country."

@thaboreagan stated:

"The borders around SA might as well be removed. No need. This is very confusing. It’s like we have no law."

Home Affairs’ new citizenship regulations require children of refugees to speak one SA official language

In another story, Briefly News reported that Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted new regulations for children of refugees and asylum seekers wanting South African citizenship.

One of the regulations gazetted under the South African Citizenship Act now requires the descendants of refugees to speak at least one of SA's 11 official languages.

The South African Citizenship Act deals with naturalisation applications, including applicants born to asylum seekers and refugees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News