The Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, gazetted new regulations for children of refugees and asylum seekers looking for South African citizens

When applying for naturalisation, the children would have to prove they can speak one of SA's 11 official languages

Motsoaledi also indicated that his department is working on new legislation to help address increasing immigration

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has gazetted new regulations for children of refugees and asylum seekers wanting South African citizenship.

The children of refugees and asylum seekers are required to learn one SA language to get citizenship. Image: Jaco Marais & Seb Daly

Source: Getty Images

One of the regulations gazetted under the South African Citizenship Act now requires the descendants of refugees to speak at least one of SA's 11 official languages.

The South African Citizenship Act deals with naturalisation applications, including applicants born to asylum seekers and refugees.

Upon turning 18, the children will have to prove that they know an official language as part of a clearly defined naturalisation application process, News24 reported

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Aaron Motsoaledi looks to introducing new legislation to deal with immigration

Dr Motsoaledi previously indicated that the Department of Home Affairs was working on new legislation to address increasing immigration in South Africa.

The minister complained that illegal immigration was too high while calling for "obsolete" legislation to be repealed, namely the Immigration Act, the South African Citizenship Act and the Refugees Act, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans weigh in on the new citizenship regulations

Here are some comments:

@LagerMntumni questioned:

"What will them speaking one official language mean for ZA? Am not following, like what's the thought process behind this?"

@freanky4fingers praised:

"It's a good thing hey."

@mandlabafo asked:

"Is English considered as an official language?"

@KgaboSetlau said:

"That language should be TshiVenda."

@Stephen37697424 criticised:

"This guy is not closing any loopholes he is opening them wide-open."

Pretoria immigrants deny stealing South Africans’ jobs after anti-immigrant group ransack stalls in Marabastad

In another story, Briefly News reported that immigrants working as informal traders in Marabastad have set out to set the record straight after being targeted by an anti-foreigner group.

The immigrants insist they are not taking jobs from South Africans but working hard to make a living in the business area.

On Monday, 19 June, a group of Tshwane residents embarked on an anti-immigrant protest that they vowed would be carried out throughout the week, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News