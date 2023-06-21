Foreign informal traders in Marabastad have rubbished the notion that they are stealing jobs from South Africans

This comes as a group describing themselves as concerned residents have been targeting the traders in an anti-immigrant protest

The protestors terrorised the informal traders and ransacked their stalls, destroying goods on Monday, 19 June

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

PRETORIA - Immigrants working as informal traders in Marabastad have set out to set the record straight after being targeted by an anti-foreigner group.

Foreign informal traders are being targeted by a group of protesters accusing them of stealing jobs from South Africans. Image: @ModipaDimakatso/Twitter & Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The immigrants insist they are not taking jobs from South Africans but working hard to make a living in the business area.

On Monday, 19 June, a group of Tshwane residents embarked on an anti-immigrant protest that they vowed would be carried out throughout the week, SABC News reported.

They claimed that the informal traders in Marabastad were undocumented foreigners who did not pay taxes and demanded they close their stalls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Informal trader described how angry protestors ransacked stalls in Marabastad

Monday's protest descended into violence and intimidation as the protestors took to ransacking the stall belonging to informal traders they deemed to be foreigners.

One trader recounted the terrifying ordeal to TimesLIVE. Eugenia Tendai Pasipanodya told the publication how the group went from stall to stall, destroying, throwing away, and even stealing goods.

Pasipanodya said the angry crowd demanded that the hawkers return home because they were taking jobs from locals.

Pasipanodya said:

"I am not stealing from anyone, I am not killing anyone. I am just seated at my table, I did not take anyone's occupation.”

South Africans slam the protesters for targeting foreign informal traders

Below are some comments:

@Panashe_JJ asked:

"How do you feel as a black person doing that to another African whose crime is only trying to put food on the table for the kids?"

@mgiba_jeff slammed:

"This is very wrong, bro...that is not a clean-up but barbaric behaviour."

@VusBiyel criticised:

"This can't be celebrated in any form whatsoever. This is an absolute disgrace."

@mabosigomolamu added:

"It's wrong what they are doing."

@MalomeErnest exclaimed:

"This is not right! Don't harass people like this!"

35 civil organisations marched to Union Buildings in protest of influx of illegal immigrants in South Africa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that over 35 civil organisations planned a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest illegal immigration in South Africa.

The organisations descended on the iconic buildings on Thursday, 1 June and accused the government of losing control over undocumented foreign nationals coming into the country.

Protesting under the banner of #SAMassMarch, the organisations want the government to take a bolder stance on tackling illegal immigration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News