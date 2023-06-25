Fikile Mbalula said the African National Congress (ANC) has resolved to address the issue of illegal migrants in the country

Mbalula explained that undocumented foreigners are a heavy financial burden on the South African government

Citizens reacted to Mbalula's utterances, and many believe the ANC is trying to appease the masses ahead of the 2024 national elections

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is determined to deal with the scourge of illegal immigration in South Africa.

Fikile Mbabula claims illegal migrants are a ticking time bomb

The ANC's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, said the party determined at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting to crack down on migration challenges.

Mbalula briefed the media on the ANC's plans on Thursday at Luthuli House. He said undocumented foreigners are a "ticking time bomb" and that the problem will worsen if not addressed."

“Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country, which has been an albatross for the ANC-led government to accelerate service delivery at a faster pace. The outbreak of violence, as attested to by the violent attacks in Diepsloot, happened on June 21, 2023. The ANC calls upon all communities to exercise restraint to avoid damage to property, life, and limb.”

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit to empire in December 2023

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi suggested to the ruling party's NWC amendments that can be made to immigration policies, reported SABCNews.

According to Mail&Guardian, the government has already started tackling the issue with the ending of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which will be terminated at the end of the year.

South African citizens discuss Mbalula's statement on undocumented migrants

Clementine Khothatso said:

"All of a sudden, the last time I checked, it is the same political party that used to label people who used to complain about the same issue as xenophobic."

Mex X Thabethe stated:

"But they allowed this to happen. They wanna campaign with this notion."

Tebza Molefe mentioned:

"They're creating the problem and later want to solve it so that they appear to be good."

Matthews MK added:

"Election tone."

Black-Swart Malumez wrote:

"Just because we're heading to 2024, they just found an alternative way to change our attitude towards them."

Bettie Dawah commented:

"That's what you expect when corruption has reached its highest level."

