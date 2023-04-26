Almost 180 00 ZEP holders have yet to make arrangements with the Zimbabwean Embassy for facilitated trips home

It seems the permit holders are waiting for the Gauteng High Court to decide on the Helen Suzman Foundation's legal challenge of the ZEP termination

The permit which gives Zimbabweans in South African exemption to live, work and study in the country is due to expire on 30 June 2023

PRETORIA - The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) is due to expire on 30 June 2023 however, none of the 180 000 ZEP holders have made arrangements with the Zimbabwean Embassy.

Source: Getty Images

The Embassy has previously offered to facilitate ZEP holders' return home, but it seems many have opted to wait for the outcome of the legal challenge against the termination, SABC News reported.

Helen Suzman Foundation challenges Aaron Motsaoldei's ZEP termination

The Helen Suzman Foundation is Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's 2021 decision not to renew the permit created a blanket exemption for Zimbabweans to live, work and study in SA.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria must decide if Motsoaledi's decision was irrational, contradictory to the constitution and procedurally unfair.

Aaron Motsoaledi's legal representative defends ZEP Termination

Motsoaledi's legal representative, Advocate Ismail Jamie, told the court that the minister did not terminate the court but rather the programme had expired over time.

Jamie added that the exemption given to Zimbabwean nationals was a policy decision based on the issues plaguing the neighbouring country in the 2000s.

Jamie said the decision not to extend the exemption was also a policy based on budgetary constraints, the improvement conditions in Zim and a Backlog in the asylum system, News24 reported.

If the high court rules in favour of the termination, ZEP holders will have to either apply for an alternative visa or return home when the permit expires on 30 June 2023.

Operation Dudula protests Zimbabwean permit extension outside Pretoria High Court, wants Zep declared illegal

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula took to the streets on Monday, 6 February, to protest the extension of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

Countless organisation members descended on the Pretoria High Court, singing and marching while wearing their trademark camouflage uniforms.

Inside, the court was hearing an application by the Helen Suzman Foundation against Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. The foundation wants Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the ZEP and grant a limited extension of 12 months declared unlawful and invalid, TimesLIVE reported.

