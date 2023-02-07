Operation Dudula members protested against the extension of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit outside the Pretoria High Court

The organisation wants the permit declared illegal because government didn't consult South Africans before it was authorised

The ZEP permit is due to expire on 30 June 2023, and the Zimbabwean government is making plans to help get its citizens home

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Operation Dudula took to the streets on Monday 6 February to protest the extension of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

Operation Dudula wants the Pretoria High Court to declare the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit illegal. Image: Papi Morake & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Countless organisation members descended on the Pretoria High Court, singing and marching while wearing their trademark camouflage uniforms.

Inside, the court was hearing an application by the Helen Suzman Foundation against Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. The foundation wants Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the ZEP and grant a limited extension of 12 months declared unlawful and invalid, TimesLIVE reported.

In 2021, the department decided not to renew the permits and granted the 180 000 ZEP holders a year to get their affairs in order. Another six-month grace period was granted but will end on 30 June 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Operation Dudula wants the court to scrap the ZEP entirely

Operation Dudula wants in on the application, but not for the same reason as the Helen Suzman Foundation. The conservative organisation wants all ZEPs to be declared illegal because government didn't consult with South African citizens on the permits.

National deputy chairperson of Operation Dudula Dan Radebe claimed:

"Somebody just woke up and decided to issue the Zimbabweans with exemptions.”

The Pretoria High Court will hear operation Dudula's bid to have the ZEP scrapped entirely in April.

Zimbabwean Embassy making plans to take its citizens home

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, said that his government will facilitate the repatriation of ZEP holders, Daily Maverick reported.

Zim authorities are currently working on a mapping exercise to identify and register ZEP holders who wish to return home. The government will reportedly waive custom duties to accommodate returnees and transportation will be provided to rural homes.

Operation Dudula's protest against the ZEP divides South Africans

Citizens had mixed reactions to the protest. While some celebrate the organisation members as heroes, others question whether they have anything better to do.

Here are some comments:

@DocPhuti claimed:

"They are doing the right thing. Sure Zimbabweans were going to do the same if this mess was happening in their country."

@Imzy58293359 asked:

"Why can't they demonstrate for loadsheding?"

@CharlieDance18 added:

"This is what every patriotic South African should do."

@tspprojects complained:

"These ones have time for nonsense."

@Phuthigadi praised:

"Great work by maDudula. No retreat, no surrender."

@BlackCock2022 said:

"Judges don't make judgements and write orders because of shouting your lungs out while hungry in the scorching sun."

Operation Dudula accused of targeting immigrant children by pulling them out of classrooms

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula came under fire for allegedly calling on others to force immigrant children out of classrooms in Diepsloot.

The activist organisation Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (Kaax) believes that targeting children is the height of cowardice.

The group said a WhatsApp message has been doing the rounds that called on parents to attend a mass meeting on Thursday, 26 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News