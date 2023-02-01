Operation Dudula has been accused of allegedly calling others to force children of immigrant parents out of school

Activist organisation Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (Kaax) believes that the group is showing the height of cowardice

This comes after a message allegedly from the vigilante group began circulating on social media sparking concern

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula has come under fire for allegedly calling on others to force immigrant children out of classrooms in Diepsloot.

Operation Dudula has been accused of targeting immigrant children by activist groups. Image: Papi Morake

Activist organisation Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (Kaax) believes that targeting children is the height of cowardice. The group said a WhatsApp message has been doing its rounds that called on parents to attend a mass meeting on Thursday, 26 January.

In the message seen by the Daily Maverick, Operation Dudula said learners who were not allocated space in local schools will be placed in classes with immigrants. The group suggested removing immigrant learners from classrooms and said it would not allow South African children to be out of school.

The message also stated:

“Foreigners are accommodated and learning in our public schools… No retreat no surrender.”

Organisation calls for children to be protected following Operation Dudula’s remarks

Meanwhile, the Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa called for police to protect immigrant children. The foundation’s spokesperson Hendrick Makaneta told The South African that Operation Dudula should direct its frustrations to the Department of Basic Education.

He said it would be illegal for the group to force learners out of the classroom. Makaneta called for the government to deal with those embarking on illegal activities.

Operation Dudula allegedly removes over 300 foreigners from hijacked building, leaving many homeless

Briefly News also previously reported that members of Operation Dudula allegedly targeted foreign nationals who were living in a “hijacked” building in New Doornfontein in Johannesburg.

The group allegedly forcefully removed more than 300 people on Saturday, 17 December. Among those evicted were children, the elderly and disabled individuals.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gertrude Mushipe, who lived in the building, claimed that the Operation Dudula members allegedly took their possessions. She said residents were beaten and had their belongings stolen.

