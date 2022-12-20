Members of Operation Dudula allegedly targeted foreign nationals living in a “hijacked” building in Johannesburg

The group allegedly left more than 300 people, including children, the elderly and disabled individuals homeless

Members of the party previously called for local businesses to address the employment of foreign nationals

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Operation Dudula allegedly targeted foreign nationals living in a “hijacked” building in New Doornfontein in Johannesburg.

Operation Dudula allegedly forcefully removed more than 300 foreign nationals from a building in Johannesburg. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The group allegedly forcefully removed more than 300 people on Saturday, 17 December. Among those evicted were children, the elderly and disabled individuals.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gertrude Mushipe, who lived in the building, claimed that the Operation Dudula members allegedly took their possessions. She said residents were beaten and had their belongings stolen.

Mushipe told the publication that the incident humiliated her. She said that Christmas is around the corner, and she doesn’t have money or a shelter to sleep in.

It is unclear if Operation Dudula was behind the raid. However, in November, members of the party delivered memorandums to local businesses in Johannesburg, calling them to address the employment of foreign nationals.

According to the Rosebank Killarney Gazette, in the memorandum, the group said that “South Africa for South Africans”. It added that no job that does not require any critical skill is to be given to foreign nationals.

Operation Dudula gives Aeroton factories 14 days to hire South Africans over foreign nationals

Briefly News also reported that the anti-immigration group Operation Dudula was in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 10 November, to protest against hiring undocumented foreign nationals at factories in surrounding areas.

Members of the group accused factories of overlooking South Africans for jobs and hiring foreigners instead. Taking note of the high unemployment rate, protestors stated that they were tired of living in poverty while jobs were given to illegal foreigners instead of them, reported SABC News.

Members of the organisation are not happy with industrial companies running businesses in townships such as Soweto by only hiring foreign nationals. They added that if a company does hire foreigners, it must be for a scarce skill.

