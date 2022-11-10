Operation Dudula members have targeted Aeroton factories for not hiring South Africans

Protestors are livid that businesses are operating in townships such as Soweto but are hiring undocumented foreign nationals

The organisation has given factories 14 days to rectify the issue and hire locals who need jobs

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-immigration group Operation Dudula was in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 10 November, to protest against hiring undocumented foreign nationals at factories in surrounding areas.

Operation Dudula has demanded that factories operating in townships should hire locals over undocumented foreign nationals.



Members of the group accused factories of overlooking South Africans for jobs and hiring foreigners instead.

Taking note of the high unemployment rate, protestors stated that they were tired of living in poverty while jobs were given to illegal foreigners instead of them, reported SABC News.

Members of the organisation are not happy with industrial companies running businesses in townships such as Soweto by only hiring foreign nationals. They added that if a company does hire foreigners, it must be for a scarce skill.

The organisation has given factories in the Aeroton area 14 days to hire locals. Operation Dudulas National Deputy Chairperson Dan Radebe stated that the organisation took matters into their own hands because the Department of Labour is not conducting necessary inspections.

"We’ve always stressed that the department of labour is failing South Africans because there is no way companies can employ these people for this long whilst we’ve got the department of labour in the country," said Radebe.

Radebe added that if the companies they managed to get a hold off failed to compile with their demands, they would take matters into their own hands.

Operation Dudula members are known for protesting against companies that hire more foreign nationals than South Africans. In March this year, members of the organisation marched to factories in Pretoria, making similar demands, according to EWN.

