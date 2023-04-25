The trial of the Enyobeni Tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu has been postponed because of loadshedding

The couple face charges related to 21 teenagers who tragically died while partying at the tavern in June 2022

The parents of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy have vowed not to rest until the Ndevus are fully prosecuted

EAST LONDON - The parents of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims will have to wait for their justice after the tavern owner's trial was postponed.

The trial of Enyobeni Tavern owners, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, was postponed to 23 May. Image: @MalelodiBeacon/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court for what was meant to be the beginning of their trial on Tuesday, 25 April.

However, prosecution was postponed to 23 May after loadshedding put a halt to proceedings.

Enyobeni Tavern victims' parents want justice

The parents were eager to have their day in court and said they would do everything in their power to make sure the Ndevus are prosecuted, SABC News reported.

In June 2022, South Africans followed in shock as the news was populated with the story of 21 teenagers who died while partying at the Enyobeni Tavern.

The victims, aged between 14 and 17, collapsed during an event at the infamous tavern. The subsequent toxicology report claimed the youngster died from suffocation.

Enyobeni Tavern owners accused of contravening liquor act

The tavern owners have been accused of violating the Liquor Act and face charges of allowing underage patrons into the establishment and serving alcohol to minors, eNCA reported.

The teens' parents have slammed the Ndevus for showing no remorse for their loved ones' deaths.

South African are irritated by the Enyobeni Tavern trial postponement

Below are some comments:

Sandra Cunningham complained:

"This country's justice system is pathetic. Loadshedding should not be allowed to affect the courts."

Smart Moyo Tumbare said:

"This is a complicated matter, but I think parents must hold accountable for where were they when their kids left the house."

Gcina Magingxa added

"Justice delayed is justice denied."

Ian Lawrie quipped:

"There's a surprise. Another trial was postponed."

Mathebula Oupa claimed

"Our justice system is a joke... It postpones cases to another date only to postpone those cases once again and again until everyone forgets about it."

Thembela Trato criticised:

"The justice system is useless"

Enyobeni Tavern disaster: Owners refuse to apologise, saying, “We did not kill those children”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the couple who owns the Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 young people tragically died in June 2022, refused to apologise for the disaster.

Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi said they would not apologise outside the courtroom after the couple appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court.

According to News24, the couple claimed they had nothing to apologise for because they had no hand in the deaths of the children. Vuyokazi insisted that the couple didn't owe anyone an apology.

