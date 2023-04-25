ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is putting up a reward of R50 000 to help the community of White City find justice

This comes after two young boys, aged 5 and 6, were brutally murdered and mutilated in Soweto last week

Mashaba's generosity has been met with many mixed reactions, with some suggesting the ActionSA leader is campaigning for votes

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba wants justice for the two little boys who were murdered in Soweto, Johannesburg, last week.

The politician is putting his money on the line and has offered a R50 000 reward for any information that would lead to the killers.

Action SA tries to get justice for the families of the Soweto boys who were murdered

Mashaba stated that the brutal murders of Nqobizitha Zulu and Tshiamo Rabanye, aged 5 and 6, indicated that communities are defenceless against the rising crime rates.

According to News24, the boys went missing on Thursday, 20 April, while playing. The community of Soweto frantically searched for the boys all night and reported them missing at Moroka Police Station.

They were found the next day at two different locations, one in White City and the other boy in Rockville. Both boys were mutilated by their perpetrators.

Mashaba said that the reward money could help assist the police in finding the culprits behind the horrifying murders.

“I hope that this R50,000 reward will help bring justice to the Zulu and Rabanye families,” Mashaba said.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba says he has a close relationship with the White City community

Mashaba stated that he visited both families on Sunday alongside Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni and the former City of Johannesburg chief of police David Tembe.

According to TimesLIVE, the ActionSA leader said he has always had a close relationship with the community of White City and the families' spokesperson.

Mashaba said they would not rest until young children were able to play in the streets again without fear.

South Africans have questions about Herman Mashaba's R50k reward to catch killers

@HermanMashaba

"What are the Terms and Conditions for the reward?"

@RavinSi24088311 said:

"Sheer opportunism. Shamefully preying on the grief of the family."

@ConcernedOwen said:

"This is tragic. That there needs to be a bounty for this because chances are Bheki Cele & his goons will fail to apprehend the ones responsible. Even more tragic is that law enforcement failed to protect these children in the 1st place."

