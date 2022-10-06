The owners of the Enyobeni Tavern in East London are adamant that they are not responsible for the deaths of the youngsters

The couple refused to apologise outside the courtroom where their pre-trial hearing was meant to begin

The couple face charges of contravening the Liquor Act after they allegedly sold alcohol to minors the night 21 youngsters mysteriously died

EAST LONDON - The couple who own the Enyobeni tavern where 21 young people tragically died in June have refused to apologise for the disaster.

The owners of the Enyobeni tavern, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, refused to apologise for the deaths of 21 youngsters. Image: Felix Dlangamandla & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi said they would not apologise outside the courtroom after the couple appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court.

According to News24, the couple claimed they had nothing to apologise for because they had no hand in the deaths of the children. Vuyokazi insisted that the couple didn't owe anyone an apology.

Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi are charged with violating the Liquor Act for reportedly selling alcohol to minors on the night of the tragic incident when 12 girls and nine boys died at their establishment. Following the tragedy, the tavern was shuttered after Eastern Cape Liquor Board rescinded its liquor license.

The health department informed relatives that the cause of death of the 21 victims was suffocation because the tavern was overcrowded. However, the specifics of the youngsters' deaths are still unclear as the provincial health department refuses to disclose the details of the toxicology report, SowetanLIVE reports.

The grieving parents have threatened to approach the court to unearth the real reason behind their children's untimely deaths.

The court postponed the couple's case to 25 November after the prosecution team was changed.

South Africans weigh in on the Enyobeni tavern owners' refusals to apologise

South Africans are shocked by the lack of empathy shown by the defiant couple.

Here are some reactions:

@fionaleppan commented:

"What a disgraceful response - it is just as much callous as it is shocking"

@PatrickNicholl3 claimed:

“Wow, they were directly responsible. Throw them in jail and throw away the keys."

@the12smurf pointed out:

"21 young people died, and even if it isn’t their fault, no one will be happy to lose their child"

@AerialMic said:

"Lack of empathy. Sad"

