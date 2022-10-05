A fugitive from Ireland has been arrested in connection to a double homicide that was committed in her home country in 2014

Ruth Sharon Lawrence fled Ireland shortly after her friends were found dead in Dublin

The Hawks and Saps Flying Squad arrested the fugitive in Bloemfontein after they tip-off about her location from Interpol

BLOEMFONTEIN - A 42-year-old Irish fugitive of the law appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court On Wednesday, 5 October.

The Hawks arrested an Irish fugitive in connection with a double murder that was committed in her home country. Image: Stock image & Darren Stewart/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

Ruth Sharon Lawrence was wanted in connection to the double murder of her friends, Eoin O' Conner and Anthony Keegan, who were found enveloped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in 2014, TimesLIVE reported.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said Lawrence fled Ireland shortly after the bodies were discovered, reports News24.

The Hawks and Sap's Flying Squad caught Lawrence in Pellisier after Interpol issued a warrant of arrest for her. Police received a tip-off on Wednesday, 28 September, that Lawrence had been located in Bloemfontein.

The case has been postponed for one week, but Lawrence will appear back in court on Wednesday, 12 October.

South Africans react to the arrest of the Irish fugitive

South Africans are frustrated at how the country has become a haven for criminals.

Below are some reactions:

@DocPhuti said:

"Please send her back."

@KingJoeLaw1 claimed:

"Every fugitive the whole world comes to South Africa"

@FMathosa asked:

"Where is Operation Dudula, or are they just looking at Africans only?"

@sheanice_xo commented:

" this country is alive with possibilities"

@MabuMonyela pointed out:

"So many foreigners getting arrested lately."

@MatlharhiB observed:

"Everyone flees to South Africa as a fugitive esp these Westerners!"

@AubreyDube11 asserted:

"The work of the ANC being supported by their Kids has made it easy for every criminal in the world to find a home in SA. South Africa is hoarding Criminals."

