Bafana Mahungela, the student accused of murdering teacher Kirsten Kluyts, was denied bail

Mahungela appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates Court, and the judge ruled that he was a danger to society

While some were happy that he would be spending the New Year behind bars, others believed that he was innocent

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans discussed Bafana Mahungela's innocence after he was denied bail. Images: Chris Ryan and Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

The young man accused of murdering Varsity College teacher Kirsten Kluyts has been denied bail. The 21-year-old appeared in court on 29 December, and the judge refused to give him bail, meaning he will enter the new year behind bars.

Bafana Mahungela denied bail

Bafana Mahungela, the 21-year-old who was accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Kluyts, appeared at the Alexander Magistrates Court, and Judge Syta Prinsloo refused to give him bail. The judge wrote a lengthy judgement revealing that Mahungela is dangerous to society.

The young man was arrested after he was found wearing Kluyts's T-shirt. He has since denied killing the woman and claimed that he was coming home from a party he attended when he saw her body. Recently, his bail hearing was postponed. When asked why he did not report the body, he replied he was afraid that he would be arrested for tampering with evidence.

Some believe he was guilty

South Africans on Facebook were relieved that Mahungela was still behind bars, although some believed he was innocent.

Sonia Nijhuis wrote:

“Good news.”

Samuel Matla said:

“I love the magistrate with all my heart for making sure the small boy spent the rest of 2023 in jail.”

Jasmine Graaf was relieved.

“Well done. Keep this thing in jail.”

Kinder Surprise added:

"He should stay and rot in jail.”

Others believed he was innocent

Some netizens thought he was not guilty.

James Saltana wrote:

“His story is very confusing. Some things he did don’t make sense, and I can understand why he was denied bail. But when you listen to him, he sounds innocent.”

Maritz Mayweather Maritz agreed.

“The guy seemed innocent. The problem was trying to hide the evidence.”

Nandipha Magudumana denied bail

In a related case, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail in September.

Magudumana was arrested with her escape convict boyfriend Thabo Bester in Tanzania after he was on the run for almost a year. In handing the judgement down, the judge said that Magudumana was a flight risk. South Africans were overjoyed when she was denied bail.

Source: Briefly News