Sibongiseni Ngubane, the man accused of murdering Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi, has been denied bail

The Rustenburg Magistrate's Court denied bail because Ngubane was a danger to society

South Africans are more interested in finding out who paid Ngubane to murder the businessman

RUSTENBURG - The man accused of the murder of Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi has been denied bail by the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court.

Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi's gruesome murder at a coffee shop was captured on CCTV. Images: @Yolokazi_chagi & @wisdomjaykwa

Sibongiseni Ngubane allegedly pointed out the scene of the crime and even confessed to the senseless murder. Gumbi's murder was captured on CCTV at a coffee shop in Rustenburg CBD.

Court finds accused is a danger to society

According to SowetanLIVE, Ngubane was denied bail on Thursday, 6 October. The magistrate noted that the assailant was a danger to society.

NPA spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said the state convinced the magistrate that Ngubane voluntarily pointed out the crime scene and confessed to the police.

Ngubane alleged that he did so involuntarily because the police tortured him. His fingerprints were also found in one of the vehicles used in the crime.

The state believes Ngubane, an e-ailing driver, was with a group of men who travelled from Johannesburg to Rustenburg to assassinate the businessman on 23 August.

Ngubane told the court that he was paid R15 000 to drive men from Joburg to Rustenburg on the day of the murder. Ngubane's murder trial has been postponed until January next year.

According to IOL, in addition to the murder case, Ngubane has two other pending cases for illegally possessing a firearm and alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng.

Mzansi applauds the court for denying bail

Sinhlatii Munhu said:

"That's a very good decision by the court. People committing such crimes don't deserve to be amongst communities!"

ThembAmahle Lebohang WahaMotloung said:

"Who sent him? He must stand with the mastermind. Did he reveal the person who paid him for the hit?"

Musabula Shawn said:

"After that, he was asking that they let him go, and he will not do it again...some people think killing a person is more like killing a chicken huh?"

MJ Lebetsa asked:

"Where is his partner?"

Myzo Sbu commented:

"He must reveal who sent him to kill Gumbi first."

Neo Mmusi-Shakur said:

"He's pointing everything out but the person who ordered the hit."

