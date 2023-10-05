Limpopo comedian, Livhuwani Madadzhe, popularly known as SABC Livhu as had his murder case postponed

The comedian is accused of murdering his wife Lindelani Nengovhela after she pressed charges about his alleged assault

Madadzhe's case has been postponed to December after posting R50 000 bail

Livhuwani ‘SABC Livhu’ Madadzhe's case has been postponed and will stand trial on 1 December 2023 for allegedly killing his wife. Images: Seng Kui Lim, Chanin Nont

The case against Livhuwani Madadzhe known to many as SABC Livhu has been postponed. The comedian is accused of killing his wife and discarding her body in a pit toilet, he allegedly did this a day after she withdrew her assault case against him.

The murder case has been moved to 1 December and awaits a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comedian SABC Livhu murder case postponed

According to ZiMoja, Livhuwani 'SABC Livhu' Madadzhe's murder case has been postponed and awaits a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This comes after the comedian was granted R50 000 bail and was ordered to relocate to Gauteng from Limpopo where he will report to the Sandton police station twice a week.

As the alleged is out on bail, he awaits his trial set for 1 December 2023. Meanwhile, he appears to have gone back to normal life, posting jokes and advertising his businesses online.

Grammy-award-winner Nomcebo Zikode was under fire for unknowingly posing for pictures with the alleged murderer.

All the while, some followers continuously bring up the murder case:

Rofunwa Didi Tshilidzi said:

"Rip mom, she never got time to raise us because of someone who was very close to her."

Khathu Tshikalaha responded:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Gloria Tendie Mudau commented:

"Rest in peace Linde."

SABC Livhu allegedly murders his wife

It's alleged that SABC Livhu murdered his wife Lindelani Nengovhela and disposed of her body in a pit toilet on 28 January.

Nengovhela had reportedly withdrawn the assault case she had against her husband, something she had done previously as it's alleged that Livhu had been abusing his wife for years.

According to Limpopo Mirror, Lindelani's family felt let down by the court's decision to grant Livhuwani bail.

The family feels that they are not safe, moreover, they believe that the case isn't being handled properly and may lead to the accused walking free.

Xolani Khumalo, host of the popular investigative show, Sizokuthola, has reportedly handed himself over to the police following an incident where a man accused of dealing drugs died on his show.

