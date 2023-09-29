Wernich Botha, the man accused of murdering Hilton Pretorius in a Klerksdorp parking lot has allegedly fled the country

It's reported that Botha's release from prison was not monitored by the National Prosecuting Authority

Hilton Pretorius' family is outraged over Botha's departure as they feel he may have gotten away with murder

The Klerksdorp parking lot killer is said to have left the country days after his victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Images: Tetra Images and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

The man accused of killing Hilton Pretorius is said to have left the country after posting R2000 bail. Wernich Botha and Pretorius had been involved in a violent brawl in a Klerksdorp parking lot that resulted in Pretorius succumbing to his injuries after weeks in the ICU.

The victim's family is outraged at the carelessness of the police and feels they were deceived.

Klerksdorp parking lot killer flees the country

According to News24, Wernich Botha allegedly left the country days after his victim, Hilton Pretorius died from his injuries following their violent parking lot brawl.

The two men had been involved in an altercation where, according to video footage, Botha knocked Pretorius out, landing him in hospital where he stayed for 18 days before he died. He is survived by his two children.

By the time he departed, the killer was charged with Pretorius' attempted murder as well as a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

PW Roos, Botha's second victim, had a brief hospital stay where he received stitches for his injuries.

Botha is said to have returned to work elsewhere in Africa two days after Pretirus died. His passport was not seised and his release had no conditions on his movements. According to his lawyer, Botha's only condition was that he did not contact other witnesses.

His charges will be upgraded from attempted murder to murder at his court appearance on 19 October.

Botha and Pretorius uncover messy love triangle

The two men had allegedly been involved in a love triangle with Pretorius' supposed ex-girlfriend and Botha's current lover, Natasha Fisher. Their altercation reportedly began when Botha found Fisher with her ex.

In several interviews, Fisher revealed that Botha was a nice guy, saying that he made a mistake and seemingly asking for mercy from the law and Pretorius' family.

Pretorius' brother, Danie said Fisher can't be trusted:

"She supported Wernich in her first interview. Now that my brother is dead, he is the love of her life. I never want to see her again, and I don't want her near my family."

The Pretorius family is reportedly shattered at the news of Botha feeling the country, saying they were failed by the law:

"We were told that Wernich Botha had to surrender his passport. I spoke to the police, they told me that they couldn't confirm if he had left the country and said I should contact the NPA to get confirmation."

Danie continued:

"How could they not know where their only suspect was? We are unhappy with the police as they didn't deny his bail."

