Xolani Khumalo has surrendered to the police due to a murder charge connected to an incident during the filming of his show Sizokuthola

The incident involved the death of Robert Varrie, who passed away after being questioned during the show's production

The TV presenter's surrender has angered fans who love Xolani's zeal for exposing drug dealers in the country

Xolani Khumalo is allegedly under police custody.

Source: Twitter

The Xolani Khumalo Foundation has announced that Xolani Khumalo, the host of the TV show Sizokuthola, surrendered himself to the police because of the murder charge he is facing.

Xolani Khumalo in police custody

This charge is related to an incident that happened while they were shooting the popular Moja Love show. During filming, a person named Robert 'Kicks Varrie who was reportedly a drug dealer died after being questioned by Khumalo and his team.

Xolani Khumalo Foundation's Defense

The police started investigating this case in July, and it's still ongoing. The foundation claims that they followed the law during their work on the show. According to TimesLIVE, the foundation said:

“Khumalo and the team operated according to the strictest standard of professionalism when engaged in securing accountability from those that sell drugs and choose to harm the communities where they choose to operate."

Mzansi rallies behind Xolani Khumalo

Read some of the comments below:

Kgosimang Mashabe Ka Nkosi stated:

"The politically connected are protecting their bag."

Mulalo Tshiloz mentioned:

"South Africa will never be cleaned of these drugs and corruption. Those trying to fix this country are persecuted. Next year vote wisely."

Thando Msibi asked:

"People are busy saying vote wisely next year but which party will fix this mess?"

Motemo Thomas Mmola wrote:

"South African mafias want to silence him especially those politicians who might benefit from the drug industry."

Emmanuel Nxumalo added:

"Constitution is an enemy of the poor people."

