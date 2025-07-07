Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo commented on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing

In the press conference, Mkhwanazi dropped bombshells about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

Social media peeps slammed Sizwe for making this about a certain tribe, ruffling feathers along the way

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to General Mkhwanazi's media briefing but SA dragged him. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty, SizweDhlomo/X

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo drags Mkhwanazi

Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo ruffled feathers when he made General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing about the Zulu tribe.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner held a media briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025, where he dropped bombshell allegations. In the conference, Mkhwanazi implicated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu along with other members of the SAPS and other politicians.

Dhlomo, in several X posts, expressed his frustration about the corrupt syndicate exposed by Mkhwanazi. However, his message failed to land when he involved the Zulu tribe in the conversation, causing a tribal war in his comments section.

"At least these are both Zulu guys. ngabe sesivelelwe phela! Lol!" he said. This loosely translates to "At least these are both Zulu guys. We would never hear the end of it, Lol!"

The anger from social media users was directed at Sizwe Dhlomo for igniting this, whereas the matter is of national concern.

Sizwe Dhlomo dragged tribe discourse into the discussion about General Mkhwanazi's media briefing. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

SA drags Sizwe Dhlomo

As a Zulu person himself, peeps found it weird that Dhlomo would ignite such a discourse when there are bigger problems at hand.

Here are the comments below:

@MVProJileka said:

"I've noticed one thing about this one: He is a tribalist."

@Anti_ADOS stated:

"We are all shocked by the accusation as a country. And here comes Sizwe involving tribalism."

@EmperorKumkani argued:

"You sound more and more like a tribalist. Everything is us and them to you."

@eunicetsha41 trolled:

"You made the right choice of not making kids, we will experience only your stupidity."

@razzmatazz557 said:

"Such a dumb response from this lunatic. In all that transpired, is this what you took out of it? Not so long ago, you went off on a tangent and responded to Floyd by saying, 'or what?' Which was so out of touch."

@HuhKenna slammed:

"In the midst of criminality being exposed, and that is one of your concerns? You are a tribalist."

@Oracle5152 shared:

"Y’all always try to throw the tribe card everywhere. We’re dealing with criminals here, not tribal disputes mahn."

@kodisang_ argued:

"No man, what are you talking about exactly? Why do you have to reduce such a sensitive national issue to some 'tribe' which most of us couldn't care less whether they exist or not?"

@rasimati2 stated:

"Instead of pushing unity, you chose tribalism to make your point. So disappointing. Country duty is key, as per the General."

Siv Ngesi drags the ANC

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Siv Ngesi dragged the ANC on X (Twitter) recently.

The TV personality and pole dancer called the party "useless", questioning those who still support it. Reacting to his post, people relayed their thoughts and opinions on the party, amid Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's serious claims.

Source: Briefly News