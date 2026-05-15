Puso Dithejane’s MLS salary details have drawn attention after the latest players’ salary guide was released

The former Kaizer Chiefs development product is earning millions while playing alongside fellow South African Mbekezeli Mbokazi in Chicago

The figures place Dithejane among a growing list of South African footballers securing lucrative deals overseas

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MLS salary guide reveals how much Puso Dithejane earns. Image: Chicago Fire

Source: Getty Images

South African footballer Puso Dithejane is quietly building a lucrative career in the United States after the release of the latest Major League Soccer salary figures revealed how much the Chicago Fire winger earns.

The 21-year-old attacker, who previously came through Kaizer Chiefs' youth system, currently plays for MLS side Chicago Fire alongside fellow South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi. According to the 2026 MLS Salary Guide, Dithejane earns a base salary of US$250,000 (about R4.1 million).

The salary guide, which covers all MLS players contracted as of 16 April 2026, also states that Dithejane’s guaranteed compensation rises to US$283,252 (around R4.7 million) once bonuses and additional guaranteed earnings are included.

Puso Dithejane’s Chicago Fire salary breakdown

For many supporters, the annual figure becomes even more eye-catching when broken down into smaller amounts.

Based on his guaranteed compensation package, Dithejane earns approximately US$23,604 (about R389,000) per month. That works out to around US$5,447 (R89,900) per week.

On a daily basis, the winger effectively earns about US$776 (roughly R12,800), while his hourly earnings come to nearly US$32 (about R528).

The figures have sparked discussion among South African football fans online, especially considering Dithejane is still relatively early in his professional career.

The MLS Players Association explained in the salary guide that guaranteed compensation includes

“a player's base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualised over the term of the player's contract”.

Chicago Fire teammates Puso Dithejane and Mbekezeli Mbokazi earning millions

Dithejane is not the only South African attracting attention at Chicago Fire. His teammate, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, is also among the higher-earning South Africans in Major League Soccer.

The defender earns a base salary of US$593,000 (around R9.8 million). His guaranteed compensation rises to US$655,620 (about R10.8 million).

Puso Dithejane's salary in the MLS revealed. Image: Chicago Fire

Source: Getty Images

MLS salary guide reveals growing earnings for South African footballers

Major League Soccer salaries have increased significantly over the years. Clubs continue investing heavily in international and emerging talent.

The MLS Players Association noted that its salary guide reflects guaranteed compensation. It also explained that performance bonuses are excluded because those earnings are not guaranteed.

For Dithejane, the latest figures show how a move abroad can transform the career and finances of a young South African footballer.

Dithejane may still be developing his game in the MLS. However, the latest salary figures show he is already earning at a level many local players can only dream of.

The South African winger now appears to be building both his football profile and financial future in the United States.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender among highest-paid Southern Africans in MLS

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe is among the highest-paid Southern African footballers playing in Major League Soccer. The latest MLS salary figures highlighted the Zimbabwean international’s huge earnings in the United States.

The Zimbabwean international earns a base salary of US$1.08 million (around R17.8 million) at FC Cincinnati, while his guaranteed compensation rises to US$1.23 million (about R20.3 million). The figures place Hadebe among the top Southern African earners in the United States.

Source: Briefly News