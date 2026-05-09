Kaizer Chiefs are understood to have reached a broad agreement with goalkeeper Brandon Petersen regarding a contract renewal that would keep him at the Naturena-based club for the foreseeable future.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper has enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 season, delivering the kind of defensive assurance that Kaizer Chiefs have been lacking in recent years.

Although his existing deal was originally due to run until June 2027, the club’s decision-makers have been convinced to move early after his impressive performances.

Reports from well-placed sources suggest both parties have settled on a new two-year contract, which also contains an option to extend for an additional season.

This approach is aimed at preserving stability in a crucial position as the Soweto-based giants continue their push to compete for major honours once again.

Long-term stay on the horizon

According to a source familiar with the discussions, there is strong internal confidence that Petersen’s renewal was never in doubt given his form this season.

The expectation within the club is that finalising the agreement is a formality, with the structure believed to be a two-year extension plus a one-year option. If activated in 2029, it could potentially keep him at Naturena until June 2030.

The source added that all indications point to the deal being effectively completed already.

Should Petersen remain until 2030, it would mark a significant milestone in his career, allowing him to spend his prime years in the club’s iconic gold and black colours.

His statistics further reinforce the decision: in 22 league appearances this season, he has kept 13 clean sheets while conceding just 13 goals.

Agent urges patience on announcement

Despite growing confidence around the agreement, Petersen’s representative, Glyn Binkin, has emphasised that nothing has been officially finalised yet.

He explained that while discussions have taken place, the player is still operating under his current contract and has not yet signed any new documentation.

Binkin noted that although renewal talks are ongoing, no formal offer has been officially concluded at this stage.

Even so, with both the player and club seemingly aligned on the future, an official confirmation is widely expected once the paperwork is completed as Kaizer Chiefs look to build around their most dependable performers.

Source: Briefly News