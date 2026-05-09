Popular singer Rihanna revealed a new tattoo inspired by artwork drawn by her three children

The piece was created by celebrity tattoo artist Keith McCurdy, who shared the reveal on Instagram on Friday, 8 May

Fans reacted with mixed opinions online, with some praising the emotional gesture while others questioned the design

Rihanna flaunted a tattoo which was inspired by her kids' drawings. Image: Kevin Mazur/MG26, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Instagram

Rihanna sparked reactions after showing off a new tattoo designed by her three children.

This came days after she attended the 2026 Met Gala, where she made headlines after a video of her snubbing South African musician Tyla went viral.

While most parents put their kids' drawings on the fridge, make collages or art books of their children’s art, the Umbrella singer chose an unconventional way to immortalise the artistic expression of one of her sons.

The scribble-style art piece was used as a reference for Rihanna’s new tattoo by her trusted artist, Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy.

Rihanna debuts new tattoo inspired by her children’s drawings

On Friday, 8 May 2026, Keith McCurdy debuted Rihanna’s new ink on his official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“Family tats @badgalriri Designed by her babies ♥️”

The post consisted of videos and photos of Rihanna getting the tattoo and showing off the finished product.

The first photo in McCurdy’s carousel featured a selfie-style video of Rihanna, wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses, lying on a table as he went to work on her leg.

Another video showed the finished product alongside the reference scribbles, which were drawn on a white piece of paper full of Paw Patrol stickers.

Rihanna, who shares two sons, and an 8 month daughter Rocki, with A$AP Rocky, admired the final result in a mirror.

Her children’s scribbles were meticulously recreated on the back of her knee.

See the photos and videos of Rihanna’s new tattoo below:

Peeps react to Rihanna's new tattoo designed by her kids

Netizens weighed in on Rihanna’s new tattoo with mixed reactions. While some found it adorable, others were far from pleased.

Here are some of the comments:

mzdec95 remarked:

“I love Rihanna but ......🤷🏽‍♀️”

candaceofspades noted:

“No matter the tax bracket, all of our kids love the same cartoons and do the same things 😂 🫶🏽”

susan_ali001 suggested:

“Should have done it in the colours… still a lovely memory.”

princessclarynda argued:

“Her body, her choice. Tattoo is an art. It's her child's art. It makes sense.”

handsome718_ asked:

“WHY?”

deerayofficial___ gushed:

"Aww the symbolism is that mommy will always be proud of anything you do 😭 a lot of people wouldn’t be able to copy this as well and right now that prolly means a lot to her."

rochiggidy shared:

"Issa moment in time as a Mom. We have to be present in the moment. I can dig it… I just don’t have tattoos lol."

kseniia_amore_vince argued:

"Only mom's and dad's can understand."

Peeps reacted after Rihanna flaunted her new tattoo. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

How many tattoos does Rihanna have?

Rihanna reportedly has more than 25 tattoos, the most famous of which are the Goddess Isis on her sternum and the trail of stars down the back of her neck, and McCurdy has famously inked several of them.

In an earlier post shared on Thursday, 7 May, McCurdy had celebrated 20 years of tattooing Rihanna. The post was captioned:

“@badgalriri Last night. Late one wit my day one—20 years of tattooing my sister.”

See the post below:

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fight at the 2026 Met Gala?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's teams reacted after a video of the stars appeared to show them having a fight after the 2026 Met Gala surfaced on social media.

The first video showed the couple talking in their Sprinter van after the gala.

Source: Briefly News