On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, Tyla broke her silence on footage of Rihanna seemingly snubbing her during the 2026 Met Gala

Shortly after addressing the situation, Tyla shared a shady and humorous Instagram Story that quickly went viral

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising Tyla’s humour and confidence, while others criticised her response

Tyla posted a cheeky video after clarifying her interaction with Rihanna. Image: Neilson Barnard/MG26

Source: Getty Images

South African songstress Tyla posted a shady post on her Instagram stories moments after explaining the viral video of Rihanna seemingly ignoring her at the 2026 Met Gala.

The Push 2 Start hitmaker was one of the standout stars at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, 4 May, turning heads in a custom Valentino gown. However, while her fashion moment impressed fans, it was a video of her interaction with Rihanna that shot to the trending charts on social media.

On Wednesday, 6 May, the Chanel hitmaker released a video explaining what had happened in the viral video.

After explaining that her recent behaviour at the Met Gala was because of a previous awkward interaction with RiRi, Tyla shared a cheeky post.

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Tyla posts shady video after clearing the air on Rihanna Met Gala moment

The Instagram story was reshared by the United States entertainment blog The Shade Room. The post was captioned:

“Tyla with a post after explaining viral clip of her waiting to speak to Rihanna. 😩”

In the edited video, Tyla inserted herself into a viral road rage clip. While someone aggressively knocked on the car windows, Tyla appeared calm and unbothered in the driver’s seat, singing along to her hit song Water. The clip ended with a screenshot of a post that read:

“I kinda like this one…Nasty African girl”

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Tyla's cheeky video after explaining Met Gala moment

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments. While some found Tyla’s shady post hilarious and petty, others criticised her.

Here are some of the comments:

keyon_beastfromdaeast said:

“Ya’ll reaching for reasons to hate her. She said nothing negative about Rihanna. She literally said Rihanna was busy and she (Tyla) was being awkward because she loves her and wishes they had a time together without being rushed to vibe with her. What is wrong with people?”

Chineykpopgirl laughed:

“I love a Petty Betty😂”

msdestroy_ said:

“I don’t understand the hate. Rihanna was the rude one here, and she’s not getting dragged?😂 Whew, if this were Nicki.”

kikimama_ claimed:

“Lmaooo honestly she’s laughing at herself cause the internet is fast and ruthless lol she might as well laugh along.”

iman_mtshali said:

“I just know the teachers in the 🇺🇸 are drained cause comprehension skills are non-existent… 🤭”

thereal_kaylab remarked:

“I love Tyla, she’s so unserious! Y’all really hate that she’s confident, huh? 🤔”

luvniyahmarie suggested:

“Celebrities gotta learn to ignore comments. You don’t need a response for everything.”

Peeps reacted to Tyla's cheeky post. Image: Cindy Ord/MG26

Source: Getty Images

Fans compare Tyla and Rihanna’s hits following viral Met Gala drama

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla and Rihanna's fanbases compared the two stars' careers and hits.

This was after what many believe was Rihanna snubbing Tyla at the Met Gala, a moment that was caught on video.

Source: Briefly News