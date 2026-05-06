WESTERN CAPE— ActionSA Member of Parliament and Western Cape Provincial Chairperson Dereleen James mocked National Coloured Congress (NCC) President Fadiel Adams after he was arrested in the Western Cape on 5 May 2026.

Dereleen James made fun of Fadiel Adams. Images: Dereleen James and Rsa News

Source: Facebook

James posted on her @DereleenJ X account a few minutes after the Political Killings Task Team arrested Adams. The NCC president was accused of interfering with the investigation into former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

What did James say?

James post was a tongue-in-cheek reference to a phrase Adams used in Parliament.

“Ziyakhala🔥🔥🔥 ‘You are not going to talk to me like I am Cat Matlala’”, she posted.

James referred to a statement Adams made when he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee on 10 March 2026. James and Adams clashed during the sitting when she asked him if he had evidence that members of the PKTT stayed at the Oyster Box in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal. When Adams did not answer the question, James pressed him, and an exchange took place. During the heated exchange, Adams sharply told James that she was not going to talk to him like he was Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who was arrested for attempted murder.

View the tweet on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens weighing in on the post roasted Adams. Some discussed the case.

Duncan said:

“We hope they have a strong case and are not just doing this to spite him and end up costing SAPS unnecessary lawsuits.”

Run said:

“Honourable James, I believe now you have the right to talk to him like Cat. The Honourable in him has left.”

Bapi Ntshangase said:

“People often say SAPS is useless until they are looking for you.”

Leqhetseke said:

“He was fighting the PKTT to avoid arrest."

Source: Briefly News