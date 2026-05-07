South Africans are now piecing together the life of Gabriel Batista, the 59-year-old Mpumalanga businessman who went missing on Monday, 28 April 2026. His remains were reportedly recovered from a crocodile in the Komati River on Saturday, 2 May. According to The South African, DNA tests are still underway to confirm his identity.

Pictures of Gabriel Batista that are circulating online. Images: Swaziland Democratic News/Stuff

Source: UGC

The Man Behind the Story

Batista owned the Border Country Inn and sports bar near the South African-Mozambican border. He was known for throwing big events and keeping his community close. He hosted Komati Fest last year, bringing in artists like DJ Maphorisa and Mawhoo.

Those who knew him called him a devoted family man who loved his guests. He lived in Johannesburg but spent a lot of time running his Mpumalanga property. His wife stood by the Komati River every single day during the search.

The nightmare started when Batista tried crossing a flooded bridge in his Ford Ranger on that Monday. Fast-moving water reportedly swept his vehicle off the low-lying crossing near Komatipoort, and he vanished. A massive Nile crocodile spotted nearby was euthanised and airlifted four days later. Human remains and a ring believed to be his were found inside the reptile’s stomach.

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Mzansi flooded the comments mourning a man many never knew existed before the whole tragedy happened in the Mpumalanga province. A few could not resist adding that he should have changed his vehicle before taking on that bridge.

See the Facebook post by The South African here:

Source: Briefly News