The Presidency has clarified President Cyril Ramaphosa’s controversial visit to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private farm

Questions arose after businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who is reportedly under investigation in South Africa, was seen among the guests during the visit

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the guests were invited by Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa was not privy to the list of who would be attending

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President Ramaphosa (left) and wanted businessman Wicknell Chivayo. (right). Image: @SajeniMapuranga/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — The Presidency has moved to clarify President Cyril Ramaphosa’s controversial visit to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private farm on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

Questions were raised after Ramaphosa was seen alongside several guests during the visit, including a well-known businessman who is now facing legal scrutiny in South Africa.

Presidency seeks to provide clarity on the controversial meeting

Presidency spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the President did not know in advance who would be present at the meeting.

“The President went to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He did not have a list of who was going to be there,” Ntshavheni said during a media briefing.

The controversy centres around businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who has been linked to ongoing investigations in South Africa.

Reports indicate that Chivayo’s assets have been frozen, and he is being investigated by the Hawks for alleged money laundering.

After public attention grew in South Africa, questions were raised about how a person under investigation could be present during a presidential visit.

Ntshavheni responded that the guests were invited by President Mnangagwa and not selected by the South African Presidency.

She added that South African law enforcement agencies have the capacity to deal with individuals wanted by the law and will continue working with Zimbabwean authorities where necessary.

See video of Khumbudzo Ntshaveni speaking on Ramaphosa's controversial trip:

Social media reactions

The visit has since sparked political debate, with critics questioning the company the President was seen keeping during the trip.

@IBonesh said:

"Is it not your duty to verify all attendees where the president will go or visit? It sounds like you are putting the life of the president at risk. What if his killer is in attendance during the visit?"

@Ntiyiso_Jb said:

"So there is no clearance at all? A president can have meetings with anyone?"

@DlubuladledleN said:

"There's no way he doesn't know the guy, or about the guy who was in front. The guy was in proximity more than his bodyguard. What if the guy, unknown to him, planned to harm him? That means state security must account for putting the president's life in jeopardy."

@PatX2020 said:

"Ramaphosa is complicit in hanging with wanted criminals!!! He should be charged for aiding and abetting criminals wanted by the South African police!"

@CastleLarger said:

"So the South African Secret Service doesn't do background checks before a whole president meets someone? So anyone can rub shoulders with him and potentially cause harm to a state leader?"

DA slams Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe meeting

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Zimbabwe, exposing big ideological differences within the GNU. The party argues the engagement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa signals tacit support for a government it accuses of entrenching authoritarian rule. The DA also says the ANC’s stance risks undermining regional stability and worsening migration pressures in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News